Jennifer Lopez Wore a Comfy, Belted Black Dress — So Can You With Our Pick

We don’t know about you, but we peeped inside our closet recently only to realize that our wardrobe is severely lacking in dresses. We see stars like Jennifer Lopez strutting the streets of LA in gorgeous frock after gorgeous frock, but it’s like our own spring and summer wardrobe is shrinking every day.

We’re not even talking about Lopez’s ultra-fancy, event-worthy outfits. We’re talking about the more casual, comfy looks. They’re so, so chic. Just the other day she wore a flowy black dress, belted around the waist, while out with fiancé Ben Affleck, and we’ve been thinking about it ever since. Time to find one of our own!

Get the GRECERELLE Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress With Belt for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This popular dress on Amazon has a very similar look to J. Lo’s and a nice price point — plus it’s on Prime and has amazing reviews. It’s a maxi dress with short sleeves, a crew neckline and a tie belt that slips right through the integrated belt loops to cinch the waist. P.S., The waistband underneath is elasticized!

This dress has a long, flowy skirt, making it both beautiful and comfortable, with a slit traveling up one leg for yet another charming accent that enhances your movement and your style all at once. Oh, and while our eyes are obviously glued to the black version as it’s most similar to Lopez’s, this piece actually comes in over 20 color and pattern options. Go for a solid if it suits you, or opt for a polka dot, leopard print, camo or perhaps a floral!

Lopez wore her belted black dress with white Coach sneakers to dress it down, carrying an Hermès Birkin bag in her hand — her other hand in Affleck’s! We all pretty much already have white sneakers and a black bag (Birkin or not, of course), so that’s an easy look to recreate. Add aviator sunnies to match hers too if you wish!

A dress like this is just so easy to style though. You could just as easily rock it with simple sandals, strappy heels, chunky booties, pointy flats and more. And don’t forget to accessorize!

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

