Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Green with envy over Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring? Same, obviously. The renewed romance of the multitalented singer and her new fiancé, Ben Affleck, has been a whirlwind for us all, and we just can’t get enough of that green diamond ring. We know it’s like, wildly rare and expensive — but would it be too much to ask for one of our own?

Okay, so maybe we’re not going to have an actual, naturally green diamond on our finger any time soon — but we can still get the look! The main point here is that if you love a green gemstone, you can wear one too, and you don’t need to spend all of your savings on it. Plus, you can wear it on any finger. It doesn’t have to be an engagement ring!

Get the Gem Stone King 925 Sterling Silver Green Prasiolite Ring for $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Now, we’re not going to show you a 50 cent ring you’d get out of a candyball machine at the front of a grocery store. We don’t want something that looks cheap — or is even made out of cheap materials. You can still get a high-quality, gorgeous green gemstone ring for a much more reasonable budget!

This ring is our pick. It’s made with a sterling silver setting, with a 925 stamp, and it features a large cushion checkerboard green prasiolite gemstone. This stone has so many different facets, it’s going to seriously sparkle in the sunlight and make itself known. It’s such a pretty shade of green, especially for spring and summer!

Get the Gem Stone King 925 Sterling Silver Green Prasiolite Ring for $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Prasiolite is a green variety of quartz. If you’re into the metaphysical meanings of stones, we think you’ll also be a big fan of this one. Prasiolite has so many potential benefits and is known for “its power to eliminate negativity and manifest a more positive, joyful aura in those who possess it,” according to Truly. We’re obviously into that!

If you’re considering this ring less for yourself and more for someone else, then there’s even more good news, because each ring comes packaged and ready for gifting. Best gift ever? It just might be!

Get the Gem Stone King 925 Sterling Silver Green Prasiolite Ring for $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Gem Stone King here and check out other rings here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for other ways to elevate your jewelry collection? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!