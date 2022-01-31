Score the Exact Aviator Sunnies J.Lo Wore for Just $65

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When Jennifer Lopez steps out, we always know she’s going to serve Us a glam moment! Even her most casual ensembles have an air of elegance that’s simply captivating. If the sun is shining, you can always count on J.Lo to pick out a perfect pair of sunglasses to match her outfit — and her latest shades instantly caught our attention.

The 52-year-old took to Instagram to share some shots in front of a billboard for her upcoming rom-com Marry Me, which will be released Valentine’s Day. To go with her wintery plaid look, she wore Quay aviator sunnies that we fell in love with. Luckily, we managed to track down the exact pair at Nordstrom!

Get the Quay Australia All In 52mm Mini Aviator Sunglasses with free shipping for $65 at Nordstrom!

The actress and singer has been a longtime fan of Quay Australia, even collaborating with the brand to create her own capsule collection of gorgeous, diva-worthy sunglasses. The pair she was seen wearing are the All In aviators — specifically the tortoise frames with a gradient brown lens to match. Usually when we see a star as big as J.Lo wearing some killer shades, we expect the price point to be way outside of our budget — but not in this case! If you want to score them for yourself, they will currently only cost you $65 — which is a fantastic price for a pair of high-quality sunglasses like these beauties.

These sunglasses are timeless and modern at the same time. This shape has been around for decades, and we adore the larger style of this particular pair. Quay’s shades will ensure that you’re fully shielded from the sun at all times! They also have dainty touches of gold hardware to bling them up and enhance the warm brown tones.

If we were forced to only rock one pair of sunglasses this season, this pair would be at the top of the list! Aviators are incredibly versatile and team well with both casual and dressy outfits. If you’re not a fan of the brown pair Lopez wore, they’re also available in black frames with a smokey gradient lens. How could we resist getting a J.Lo-approved pair of sunglasses for under $100? These sleek shades are getting added to our carts ASAP!

