Channel Jessica Alba’s Black Floral Dress Vibe for Just $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can we talk about the more underrated side of floral clothing? When we think of florals, usually bright pastels and bold colorways come to mind — and we do love playing up those shades for warmer weather — but we don’t want to forget about the forever flattering classic that is black.

Black can seriously bring a side of chic sophistication to your typical floral look, or maybe even some edge. It can often act as an outfit elevator, taking the fun print and adding a powerful dash of boss babe status to its vibe. You don’t need to solely take our word for it though. Jessica Alba recently rocked a look that proved it!

Get the AIMCOO Short Sleep Wrap Floral Mini Dress for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Alba was recently out running errands in Beverly Hills when she wore what instantly became an iconic ensemble. She rocked a black floral mini dress with tiny dots, featuring a V-neckline, a cinched waist and a short, ruffly hem — plus a black jacket, sheer black tights, black boots, black sunglasses and — you guessed it — a black face mask.

We went on the hunt until we found a dress with such similar vibes as Alba’s that we had to do a double take. We knew it was the one. Its affordable price tag was just the cherry on top!

Get the AIMCOO Short Sleep Wrap Floral Mini Dress for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress has a wrap closure with a side tie so you can always get a perfect, figure-loving fit, plus a cute bow accent. This wrap style means you’re also getting a surplice V-neckline. This dress also has short bell sleeves and a ruffled hem that hits mid-thigh. It’s black with an all-over floral/dot print too. See why it reminded Us so much of Alba’s?

If you love this look so much that you want more, or maybe even if you’re hoping for a different color or print after all, don’t go anywhere, because this piece is currently available in 15 other variations on Amazon. You’ll find other black florals, plus florals in shades like blue, yellow, red and green. You’ll also find simply dotted versions, plus a couple of leopard prints! You can basically stock up on your entire warm weather wardrobe right on the same page and be confident that the season is going to be filled with compliments heading your way!

Get the AIMCOO Short Sleep Wrap Floral Mini Dress for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from AIMCOO here and see more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!