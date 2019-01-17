When someone says “shoe sale,” our ears definitely perk up. When someone says “Jimmy Choo shoe sale,” we’re putting on our coats and immediately rushing out the door. Any chance we have to scoop up the coveted luxury footwear beloved by literally every celebrity ever — and, yes, Sex and the City’s infamous footwear fanatic Carrie Bradshaw — it’s an absolute no-brainer.

But we’re about to sweeten this deal even more: Jimmy Choo shoes are now up to 50 percent off at Century 21. Wake Us up, are we dreaming? Can we really get these for half off?

Yes, these big savings are now available on select styles including trendy sneakers, functional flats, pretty platform and flat sandals, ultra-sophisticated pumps and, of course, strappy high-heel sandals that Bradshaw would swoon over. We can’t lie because we, too, are lusting!

With a deal like this that seems too good to be true, there is one catch: This 50 percent off markdown is only on for a limited time and size availability is limited, so that means we need to run as fast as last season’s Jimmy Choos will take us and hop on this sale! Just kidding! It’s available online, so you won’t even need to wait for hours in the dreaded sample sale line to snag this amazing deal.

Speaking of deals, Century 21 is having a massive clearance right now, too, full of plenty of designer goodies, everyday basics and so much more. Plus, shoppers can get an extra 20 percent off already slashed prices. We may just end up scooping up some incredible deals worth bragging about on winter coats, comfy loungewear, and much more in addition to a brand spanking new pair of Jimmy Choos.

While there are loads of Jimmy Choo shoe styles to choose from part of this deal, we couldn’t help but wonder: Don’t we just need to add this incredible pair of Jimmy Choo Nude Laguna Suede Pumps to our shoe collection? The answer is yes, of course!

The Nude Laguna Suede Pumps are a classic design but with a little extra “za za zu.”

These slip-on pumps are mostly suede but the almond-shaped toe has a bit of metallic sheen. Since these heels are a very polished nude hue, the small area of shine is a nice touch for a dose of glam. Somehow, the metallic detail is subtle, with a mix of gold leather and mesh.

Despite having a 4-inch heel, Jimmy Choo shoes are known for being comfortable. We know, “comfortable heels” sound totally counterintuitive, but countless fans are well aware that Jimmy Choos’ comfort quality is all thanks to its expert Italian craftsmanship. There is also some interior lining and a cushioned insole to help us along the way. Plus, if celebrities can walk red carpets for hours and still keep their megawatt smiles on, so can we!

Speaking of stars, countless A-listers are known to turn to Jimmy Choo regularly for red carpets. They’re even good enough for royals, as Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan often wear similar pumps for a majority of their public appearances.

The royals along with other famous faces often wear their Jimmy Choo pumps with dresses and skirts and it’s no wonder why. These nude-colored pumps help to elongate the legs and let’s be honest, we definitely stand a little taller and with a much bigger air of confidence when wearing designer heels.

For those who don’t want to go the royal route of styling, these nude pumps can truly work with all outfits. We imagine pairing them with leather pants or funky leggings and an off-the-shoulder sweater for a night out. Since we know how great they look with skirts and dresses, these would be totally work appropriate, too. We can go the classic route and wear these with skinny jeans and a button-down for casual days at the office. These can also have that laid-back, trendy vibe paired with boyfriend-style denim jeans, a simple white T-shirt and a bomber jacket. And with a closed toe, these can be worn all seasons so we’ll just call this pair part of our shoe investment portfolio.

No matter our outfit choice, pair with gold accessories to match the detailing — or go with no accessories at all. After all, a pair of Jimmy Choos is our favorite accessory.

See It: Grab the Jimmy Choo Nude Laguna Suede Pumps, originally priced at $695, now 51% off for $340 at Century 21! Plus, see more items in Century 21’s massive clearance sale and score an extra 20% off on select items!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



