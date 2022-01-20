These Sequin Pants Embody Everything We Love About Glam Disco Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we want to reference a fashion era that feels fun and joyous while dressing up, the ’70s and disco immediately come to mind. This period and accompanying music movement were all about being flashy, fabulous and having the time of your life — and we love embodying that energy in an ensemble!

Some of the styles worn 50 years ago might feel too outdated or over-the-top to mimic today, but a pair of sequin pants like these beauties from JLUXLABEL are modern and fresh — while still paying homage to the iconic time! In fact, they just landed at Nordstrom and have quickly shot up to the top of our shopping list.

Get the JLUXLABEL Sequin Wide Leg Pants with free shipping for $60 at Nordstrom!

These pants are covered in sequins from top to bottom, and shoppers say that the lining underneath makes them incredibly easy to wear. Some sequin items feel scratchy and uncomfortable because they don’t have the proper material as reinforcement, but that’s not the case here. They’re high-waisted and have loose wide legs, both of which are very much in line with ’70s fashion. The clasp closure at the top of the waist cinches you in, and the pleating directly below the waistline lets the wide legs flow and move beautifully.

You can pick up these pants in a silvery black shade or bronze copper hue. Both of these colors are impressively versatile, so it all comes down to personal preference. Another important detail we have to mention is that these pants include pockets! They blend in seamlessly with the pleating and silhouette, so you won’t see any awkward bunching when you slip these bad boys on.

Now, we like to offer you both sides of the story — and reviewers who identify as short feel that the length can be a bit overpowering. That said, these pants are designed to be extra long to fit in with the disco vibes, so we’re certainly not mad about it. If you want to make these pants work for your height, there’s nothing that a trip to the tailor can’t fix! You can even take these pants directly to a Nordstrom store to get your alterations expertly done. You can start getting your groove on in these party pants in no time!

