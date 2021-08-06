Shoppers Say This Soft Bra Is “1,000% More Comfortable” Than Underwire Bras

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Does anyone out there actually love wearing a bra? If there were a way to get the benefits of a bra without having to actually wear one, we’re pretty sure everyone would take it. We just hate feeling squeezed in, prodded by wires or itchy and irritated under the fabric.

While we can’t quite give you a way to get the benefits of a bra without wearing a bra at all, we can definitely show you the next best thing. Shoppers say this Jockey bra is so comfortable, you won’t even know you’re wearing it!

Get the Jockey Modern Micro Seamfree Ballet Crop Top (originally $28) now starting at just $23 at Zappos! Free shipping!

This bra sort of looks like a sports bra, but it leaves the compression behind so it’s softer, comfier and better for lounging. It’s sort of like an extra-cropped crop top. You could totally wear it as one too, especially when you put in the removable contour cups for a little extra shaping and coverage!

This bra is made of a stretchy nylon microfiber, and it’s totally wireless, seamless and discomfort-less. It has wide shoulder straps that won’t dig into your skin, and it slips right on over your head, so there are no hooks to deal with. It also has a smooth and sleek scoop neckline, plus a matching silhouette in back, as well as an elasticized underbust band!

Get the Jockey Modern Micro Seamfree Ballet Crop Top (originally $28) now starting at just $23 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Reviewers say they bought this Jockey bra because they were “so sick of uncomfortable bras,” giving this one five stars for comfort as a refreshing change of pace. They say it’s “1,000% more comfortable” than underwire bras and truly “feels like you’re wearing nothing.” Not to worry though, because they also say it’s “just supportive enough” for daily life and low-impact workouts!

This barely-there bra comes in three different colors, all of which are great for everyday wear. You have a bright white, a beige nude and a deep black — three bra colors we always want to keep stocked in our closet. Jockey’s “back-to-basics” approach to casual clothing and intimates truly pays off here. It can honestly be difficult to find simple, comfy pieces out there at affordable prices, but this bra proves it’s possible!

Get the Jockey Modern Micro Seamfree Ballet Crop Top (originally $28) now starting at just $23 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Not your style? Shop more from Jockey here and explore all underwear, bras and intimates at Zappos here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!