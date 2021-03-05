Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know when you start feeling down in the dumps, and then you get annoyed with yourself for feeling down in the dumps…and that just results in you feeling even worse? Staying positive all the time is much more difficult than some wellness leaders make it sound. Sometimes you just need to feel your feelings. The actual goal should be to recognize these feelings for what they are and be able to adjust your mindset for a happier, more successful future.

There are plenty of little things you can do to shift your perspective on stressful incidents or unavoidable situations. You can practice meditation, journaling and breathing exercises, for example. Another thing you can do is simply…wear a bracelet. Not just any bracelet, of course. A mantra bracelet like this one from Amazon is key!

Get the Joycuff Inspirational Bracelet (originally $15) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This number one bestselling cuff bracelet is made of a smooth, shiny, surgical-grade stainless steel that’s very durable. Shoppers are reporting that it does not scratch or scuff even with daily wear. The outside is mostly blank with a couple of engraved designs on the ends, like hearts or arrows — but the inside is where you’ll find your new, uplifting mantra.

Our first-choice engraving is the one that says “Accept what is, let go of what was, have faith in what will be.” It’s a wonderful reminder to stay grateful for the positives in our lives, let go of the negatives and stay hopeful for the future. There are so many other options for the engraving as well. There are some specifically for Mother’s Day, there are some that would be perfect for friendship bracelets, there are some with some fun, R-rated wording and there are even some specifically for 2021 graduates! You can see why these bracelets are such great picks for gifting!

Another great thing about this bracelet is that it’s adjustable, so it can fit almost any wrist. Squeeze to tighten, pull to loosen. No difficult clasps you have to struggle with! Another bonus is the fact that it comes in a nice box, which is wonderful for either giving to someone else or storing in your own home.

Seeing all of the incredible options, the bonkers amount of five-star reviews and the high quality of these cuff bracelets, we can see why these bracelets are as popular as they are. And we love how they let you keep your mantra to yourself. You can show it off to others, but only if you want to!

