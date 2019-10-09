



The most exciting part about the beginning of a new season? It’s a clean break — a fresh start of sorts. It’s another chance for all of Us to get it right. And while many tend to equate that with our closets and snagging the latest-and-greatest pieces, it’s not always reserved for that purpose. In fact, when it comes to hitting the restart button, we can do so in more ways than one.

What’s another good place to start? Our kitchens. See, we’ve all been told time and time again, “Abs are made in the kitchen,” but want to know what else is? Good, healthy habits. Now, we totally understand how crazy and hectic our lives can be and that’s why we’re here to meet everyone halfway. Want to jumpstart a healthier lifestyle — but also find yourself short on time? Our favorite juice brand, Jus by Julie, is running two different promotions that’ll help get the job done just right!

See it: Grab the 2-Day Jus Cleanse (originally $84) plus a free cooler tote and free shipping for $69 or the 3-Day Jus Cleanse (originally $125) plus a free cooler tote and free shipping for $99, while supplies last, for a limited time available at Jus by Julie!

Anyone trying to kick a bad habit? Sure, but it’s always easier said than done. Sometimes, we find that we barely have time to think, let alone develop an entire strategy to improve our wellness journey. That can certainly be frustrating, but it looks like those days might be over. The 2-Day Jus Cleanse is the easy and effective system that’s here to save our day — and return some much-needed time into our schedules.

This juice cleanse will last for two days (you guessed it). Within those 48 hours, the all-inclusive system provides everything we’ll need to jumpstart our healthy lifestyles. You’ll find 12 individually marked smoothies — that you can drink on your own terms — which will all provide the proper nutrients and fiber we need to naturally detoxify our bodies. So, what we’re basically saying here? As we savor every last drop of that Watermelon Wizard of Chia Berry smoothie, we can do so with peace of mind that we’re providing an astounding amount of benefits for our bodies.

It’s a given that some of Us may enjoy this new health kick we’re all on slightly more than anticipated. This is completely understandable given the quality of the smoothies, and that’s why we’re here to offer up another solution. Keep the clean living going and opt for the 3-Day Jus Cleanse instead. As expected, this system lasts one day longer and has the same endless benefits. The only difference? There are 18 bottles to drink at your convenience, and even more flavors to enjoy. We’re talking everything from a Spicy Lemonades to a dessert-inspired Choco-nana/Watermelon Wizard/Acai Blend. Amazing, we know — and this way, there’s something for everyone.

For a limited time, both systems are majorly marked down, and if we weren’t completely sold just yet? They’ve gone ahead and thrown in a free cooler tote with purchase making transporting each bottle easier than ever. Yep, making those healthy lifestyle changes is now totally possible.

