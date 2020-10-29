Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Okay, deep breaths. If you’re reading this and it’s still Thursday on the west coast, you still have time to shop. And trust Us — you’re not going to want to miss out. Kosas, a brand that rarely ever goes on sale, is holding a 20% off sitewide event right now for its fifth birthday, but time is running out. You only have the rest of the day to snag the discount!

Aah! Panic! No, back to the deep breaths. You’re good. We’re going to guide you right to the brand’s bestsellers so you know exactly what to shop. Our top pick of the entire sale? Kosas’ Weightless Lipstick. It’s not only a fan-favorite with nearly 500 reviews, but you may have spotted it on the red carpet as well. Booksmart actress Kaitlyn Dever actually wore a berry shade to this year’s Golden Globes!

Dever absolutely glowed on the red carpet, and luckily for Us, celebrity makeup artist Gita Bass explained how the look came together. She revealed to Vogue that Dever’s perfect pout was the result of the Kosas Weightless Lipstick, explaining that it’s “super-long-lasting and totally safe and healthy for your lips”!

This cruelty-free, clean lipstick is packed with gorgeous ingredients like mango seed butter, shea butter, cocoa seed butter, rosehip seed oil and jojoba oil to smooth out fine lines, soften, repair, protect, moisturize and nourish lips. It’s like a lipstick and a lip balm in one. It has such a lightweight feel, but it clearly has major staying power, whether you’re attending an awards show or making a run to the grocery store. This is definitely a can’t-miss pick from the Kosas sale!

Get the Weightless Lipstick (originally $28) for just $22 at Kosas! Discount applied in cart. Deal ends October 29, 2020.

Want to fill up that cart even more? Check out more bestsellers you can currently grab for 20% off at Kosas!

Tinted Face Oil Foundation

Get the Tinted Face Oil Foundation (originally $42) for just $34 at Kosas! Discount applied in cart. Deal ends October 29, 2020.

The Big Clean Mascara

Get The Big Clean Mascara (originally $26) for just $21 at Kosas! Discount applied in cart. Deal ends October 29, 2020.

10-Second Eyeshadow

Get the 10-Second Eyeshadow (originally $28) for just $22 at Kosas! Discount applied in cart. Deal ends October 29, 2020.

Wet Lip Oil Gloss

Get the Wet Lip Oil Gloss (originally $27) for just $22 at Kosas! Discount applied in cart. Deal ends October 29, 2020.

Chemistry Deodorant

Get the Chemistry Deodorant (originally $15) for just $12 at Kosas! Discount applied in cart. Deal ends October 29, 2020.

Looking for more? Shop the rest of the Kosas sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!