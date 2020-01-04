Gifting a best friend, a sibling or a significant other is never easy. Even if you know the person better than anyone else in the world, it’s still difficult to pinpoint exactly what they will love! In some cases, that’s why it’s necessary to turn to celebrities — who are always ahead of the game when it comes to giving generously.

And of course, it’s also never a bad idea to turn to jewelry — or a piece that Kanye West once gave his wife. Back in 2014, it was reported that the Yeezy designer gifted Kim Kardashian-West this iconic ring while on an Irish getaway. If you haven’t seen a ring like this before, allow Us to explain!

Grab the Diamond Claddagh Ring in Sterling Silver (originally $100), now $35 at Macy’s! Sale ends January 4, 2020.

The Irish Claddagh ring has been around forever — and has reached new levels of star power over the years thanks to reported celeb fans like Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts and Sarah Michelle Gellar. It’s known that this ring symbolizes love, loyalty and friendship, making it the perfect gift for someone special in your life! If this is starting to sound like something you’d be interested in, this Diamond Claddagh Ring in Sterling Silver may be a winner.

From the second anyone slips this ring on they’ll be reveling in classic elegance! This rich ring features a pavé diamond heart, and if you haven’t already noticed? It’s stunning. We absolutely love the sterling silver here, and it effortlessly elevates an existing jewelry stack. Naturally, the diamond accent makes it feel extra special.

This ring is brand new — but Macy’s has featured a fabulous selection of Claddagh rings in the past. So many proud owners were thrilled that the “classic design” worked for all ages! One mother “purchased it for her daughter’s 18th birthday,” while another gifted it to a close friend during the holiday season. It works for so many situations!

Another reviewer carried on about how “impressive” it was, and now this ring remained “tasteful and subtle.” Others relished in “its simplicity” that carried “so much history.” This “tiny treasure” is a true taste of the past — and we completely get why every shopper was so excited to wear it. Not only is this ring an A-list staple, but it’s also majorly marked down at Macy’s right now. This Claddagh ring is a unique and timeless gift!

