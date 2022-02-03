Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Snagging wardrobe inspiration from modern-day royalty is always a good strategy if you want to feel elegant — and who better to take notes from than the Duchess of Cambridge herself? Duchess Kate never misses a beat when it comes to her style, and we adore scoring tips from her and using them to navigate our own shopping ventures.

We’re thrilled that the future Queen of England emphasizes timeless pieces that will never appear outdated, and it also makes it easier to channel her outfits. A great piece she recently rocked was a wool blend camel coat. Even if we wanted to shell out big bucks to purchase her exact outerwear option, it was reportedly a limited-edition piece that’s no longer available. But fear not — we found a coat on Amazon that’s super similar!

Get the CHARTOU Women’s Lapel Collar Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat for $69 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This beauty from CHARTOU is a spitting image of the traditional camel coat that Duchess Kate wore while paying a visit the Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire, England alongside Prince William. Every outing they participate in is highly publicized and photographed, and the Duchess’ look was camera-ready and sheer perfection! It inspired Us to seek out our own version, and we’re ecstatic with what we came up with!

Get the CHARTOU Women’s Lapel Collar Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat for $69 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Amazon pick has the appropriate brown hue to match Duchess Kate’s version, plus the dramatic to-the-ankle length we were seeking out. Other details worth noting are the double-breasted design and wide lapels that exude glamour, and our coat has both! If you want to feel like a royal (or at least a savvy fashionista), this coat is the first step. Of course, it’s such a closet staple that you’re bound to reach for time and time again again! Even as the winter season dwindles down, this camel crush will see you through spring in style. Obsessed is seriously an understatement!

See it: Get the CHARTOU Women’s Lapel Collar Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat for $69 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from CHARTOU and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!