Kate Winslet Swears by This Rosy, Life-Changing Lip Balm





Let’s be honest. Most lip balms seem like a total scam. We convince ourselves that “maybe this time will be different” or “maybe I didn’t use enough,” but that’s just not the case. We can reapply over and over again (and 10 more times after that) and still be left with the same result: chapped lips. If anything, the balms are making them worse!

You know Us, though. We don’t just accept these kinds of issues; we look for solutions. That’s why we set out on the search for the best lip balm on the planet — one that truly does what it’s supposed to and maybe even that much more. One that even stars like Kate Winslet have said they’re addicted to!

See it: Get the BY TERRY Baume de Rose for $60 at Dermstore!

This celeb-fave BY TERRY balm is also a shopper-fave balm, definitely earning it cult status. Shoppers agree that it’s definitely worth the hype as well as every penny, calling it a “life-saver” and that it “works like a charm.” One called it “the most luxurious lip balm or lip product [they had] ever used,” even when comparing it to other top beauty brands!

Shoppers love how this balm “stays on all night long” and feels “so velvety” on their lips. It’s “just perfect,” as one described. They say it works on even “deathly dry” lips in the dead of winter, and that the “scent is heavenly” too!

This moisturizing balm has a rosy scent and hue, giving lips a soft and subtle shine so they glisten in the light. We can wear it by itself just like that, or under lipstick as a primer before applying our favorite hue. We also recommend applying a heavy layer before bed to use as an overnight treatment!

See it: Get the BY TERRY Baume de Rose for $60 at Dermstore!

This “intensive, highly concentrated formula” is full of regenerative properties and top-notch ingredients like essential rose wax, which may soothe and restructure our lip contours. It’s also infused with nourishing floral oils and smoothing bio-ceramides. With the antioxidant-rich vitamin E rounding out the key ingredients, we have not only a hydrating balm but an anti-aging solution as well. The eyes and the mouth are the first to show signs of aging, so this is super important in our daily beauty regimen!

BY TERRY was founded over two decades ago by Terry de Gunzburg, a skincare genius who had 35 years of experience and innovative ideas like no other. The brand creates luxury products that anyone can use; they’re not solely reserved for spa sessions and celebrities. They’re made to simplify beauty and enhance our lives, and this balm does just that!

As we head into fall and eventually winter, our lips are just waiting for the chance to crack, chap and shrivel up, especially when we want to wear our matte lipsticks. That’s why we need a powerhouse balm like this that not only lasts all night on our lips, but lasts forever in the jar too, so we can keep using the same one into spring and summer as well!

Ready to experience what a lip balm that actually works feels like? Warning: It might change your life for the better! Yeah, we’d say that’s definitely a risk we’re willing to take.

See it: Get the BY TERRY Baume de Rose for $60 at Dermstore!

Looking for something else? Check out more from BY TERRY here and other lip care products available at Dermstore here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!