Whenever we need any sort of fashion inspiration — a jump start to a style slump — we turn to celebrities like Katie Holmes. The queen of NYC casual fashion, the actress is always giving Us new ideas. We check out her outfits for the week and suddenly we’re slipping out of our sandals and into loafers, or grabbing a pair of wide leg pants instead of skinnies. Instant transformation!

Holmes’ fashion prowess struck yet again when she was photographed at a dinner at Balthazar in New York, celebrating the opening of a new Mango store. She wore a cropped sweater vest top that we knew would define our style for the rest of spring and summer — and into fall too!

Get the Longhong V-Neck Knit Sweater Vest (originally $39) for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

Holmes’ look, which she featured on her Instagram for the brand, was sleek and chic, as per usual. Not super loud or complicated, and yet unforgettable. She wore her cropped white sweater vest with a pair of high-rise, wide leg pants and she seriously shone. So we found a sweater vest of our own!

This top from Amazon features a cable knit pattern and a banded hem, also with a cropped design. It’s soft, stretchy and has great reviews, and it’s also on Prime, which is always a heavily-appreciated bonus. It has a fitted look, but we love that it’s not super tight. It still leaves room for layering underneath — especially when the weather does cool down again!

This machine-washable knit comes in white to match the one Holmes wore, but it comes in seven other colors as well: black, baby blue, brick red, green, khaki, purple and pink. You know we love options! Even just one shade of a versatile piece like this can lead to so many great outfits.

Wear this sweater vest with wide leg pants like Holmes, or even with frayed denim shorts. Try it with a midi skirt and heels or over a shirt dress with mules. Wear it with flowy palazzo pants and sandals or with leggings and sneakers. Whatever you want!

