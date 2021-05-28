Channel Katie Holmes in This Affordable Mini Jean Skirt

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Trends may come and go, but classic style will always be here to stay! If there’s a star who knows how to wear all of the most timeless pieces, it’s definitely Katie Holmes.

The actress isn’t known for trend-driven fashion risks and always seems to effortlessly nail casual ensembles, which is exactly why we love to keep an eye on her outfits. In fact, we just spotted her shopping around New York City in an adorable denim mini skirt, and we found our own version that currently costs just $20!

Get the Suko Jeans Women’s Casual Mid Waisted A-Line Button Down Denim Short Skirt for just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

You can rock this skirt from Suko Jeans high-waisted or mid-rise depending on the look you’re going for. Both the skirt that Holmes wore and the skirt that we found have similar stitching which is sleek and sophisticated. One of the biggest differences between the two is that our skirt has buttons that run all the way down the front, but we think it’s an adorable detail!

This skirt also has plenty of stretch to it that makes it super comfortable to wear. Shoppers say they’re “highly impressed” with the quality of the material, and are thrilled with its casual fit!

Holmes paired her skirt with a white crewneck tee and some chic leather loafers, which you can channel when styling our version of her skirt. Best of all, you can also dress it up by teaming it with a form-fitting bodysuit and some heels if you’re going out on a hot summer night. This denim skirt is an amazing staple that’s just as essential as a pair of denim cutoff shorts. Trust Us — this is one purchase that you absolutely will not regret!

