Katie Holmes Has Been Sporting These 4-Layer Face Masks for Months

If there is one thing we’re always keeping an eye out for when online shopping, it’s face masks. Every time we visit a brand’s website, one of the first things we check is to see if they’ve added a face mask section yet. Face masks can be difficult to get right, and sadly some brands are all about the aesthetics, so we definitely want to keep our options open to make sure our masks are not only sleek but maximally effective.

Since we look at and study face masks so often, when a really impressive one pops up, we instantly recognize it. These evolvetogether masks quickly blew us away when we looked into them. We have Katie Holmes to thank for this essential discovery, as they only popped up on our radar because of her!

Holmes has been spotted in these Milan masks over and over again these past few months in NYC, sometimes even matching with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo. It’s clear to Us that she probably bought at least one of these 30-packs for herself. Their sleek, minimal design is definitely worth of celebrity streetwear, and their protective capabilities really solidify them as a must buy!

These disposable masks are matte black, apart from a white evolvetogether logo on the upper corner. They have four total layers: two water-repellent outer layers, a meltblown filter and a soft, absorbent inner layer. Just because they have more layers doesn’t mean they’re not breathable though. The brand claims that runners love them, and reviewers are calling them “great for the gym,” especially because the fabric doesn’t get sucked into their mouths when they start breathing heavily!

These masks have soft ear loops with a “no-tug fit,” plus an aluminum bridge at the top of the nose that you can adjust for a better fit. They even come with two sustainable mask keepers that let you safely wrap your mask up for storage, perhaps while you’re eating or taking a quiet moment to breathe by yourself outside. Oh, and they’re shipped in 100% recyclable and biodegradable packaging, so each purchase should especially make you feel good inside!

Reviewers say these are the “most comfortable masks” they’ve tried and love that they “can actually breathe” comfortably in them. They say these are “top of the line masks and for a great price,” noting that they’re “completely worth it.” They “feel secure” while wearing theirs, they love that they “go with all outfits” and they even adore the “unifying global message” the brand logo conveys. As one shopper wrote, “What else can you ask for?”

Looking for more? Shop all adult mask options here and shop more mask keepers at evolvetogether here!

