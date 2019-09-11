Kendall Jenner’s Favorite Acne-Banishing Brand Is 50% Off — Today Only!





Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty never lasts long enough. Is it selfish to want the amazing sales and deals to last even longer? Maybe, but we’re just being honest with ourselves and our feelings — and we have a lot of feelings when it comes to scoring 50% off celebrities’ favorite beauty brands!

Skincare is always the first step to a complete beauty routine, and the first step of skincare? Cleansing. That’s why we knew we knew our routine would be off to a good start when we spotted Kendall Jenner’s favorite acne-banishing brand on sale today — and today only!

See it: Get the ProactivMD Deep Cleansing Face Wash (originally $30) for just $15 and the Charcoal Pore Cleansing Brush (originally $55) for just $28 at Ulta! One day only!

We only ever see the fabulous side of Jenner on television and runways, but she has opened up over the past year about her struggles with acne. She suffered from it as a teen and it flared up once again right as her modeling career really took off. Using Proactiv’s products worked so well for Jenner that it only made sense for her to partner with the brand. She’s so loyal, in fact, that she even told Bustle earlier this year that she hadn’t even tried the skincare line owned by her own sister, Kylie Jenner!

There are two Proactiv products with that sweet, sweet 50%-off price tag today: a cleanser and a brush, which go hand in hand. The Deep Cleansing Face Wash has tiny exfoliating beads that may slough away dead skin cells to reveal a bright, refreshed and insanely soft complexion. It claims to “clear dirt and debris from deep within the pores,” unclogging them and making them appear smaller, all the while prepping skin for follow-up steps!

See it: Get the ProactivMD Deep Cleansing Face Wash (originally $30) for just $15 and the Charcoal Pore Cleansing Brush (originally $55) for just $28 at Ulta! One day only!

This cleanser is a dream for acne-prone skin because it’s very gentle, non-greasy or non-comedogenic. Plus, it can be used twice a day — regardless of if we’re dry, oily or sensitive. Shoppers say it’s “the only thing that works” for their acne and that they are “astonished” with the results.” One said they were “blown away” by how their acne had virtually vanished, and others commented on how they love how it exfoliates without leaving them red and irritated. Another said it’s the “best way to start and end [their] day.” No wonder it’s earning the title of “holy grail” with so many skincare lovers!

To really ramp up our deep clean, the online-only Charcoal Pore Cleansing Brush is the perfect companion for the cleanser. Its ergonomic handle is easy to hold and its angled head is made to work with the contours of our face, not against them. Once a day, apply cleanser to your face and wet the super soft charcoal-infused bristles, turning the brush on to either low or high speed. The bristles will rotate 360 degrees! Lightly move them in upward circular motions on your face for at least one minute, then rinse and follow up with the rest of your routine!

If we want that Kendall Jenner skin, this is the best — and most affordable — way to achieve it, so what are we waiting for? This offer won’t last long!

See it: Get the ProactivMD Deep Cleansing Face Wash (originally $30) for just $15 and the Charcoal Pore Cleansing Brush (originally $55) for just $28 at Ulta! One day only!

Looking for more? Check out more from Proactiv here and the rest of Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!