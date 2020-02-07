Kendall Jenner’s Perfect Angelic Eye Is Created With This Exact Mascara

It’s no secret that Kendall Jenner is arguably one of the most beautiful women on the planet. After all, she is an incredibly in-demand supermodel, so naturally she is otherworldly gorgeous! Though she has stunning natural beauty, even the prettiest girls like to enhance themselves with the help of some makeup — Jenner included!

When it comes to looking like a real life angel, Jenner has the look in the bag, and she uses this specific mascara to help pull her eye makeup together. Her lashes are seriously to die for, and we need to get our hands on every product she’s using!

Get the Giorgio Armani Eyes To Kill Mascara for $32 at Macy’s, also available at Nordstrom here!

The secret to Jenner-level lashes is the Giorgio Armani Eyes To Kill Mascara. Makeup artist to the stars, Mary Phillips, shared all of her secrets that she uses on the supermodel in an interview with Refinery29, and also made some predictions as to what makeup looks are going to take over in 2020.

According to Phillips, it’s going to be all about the eyes this year. That means that we’re going to want to focus on all aspects that encompass the eye — brows, lids, liner and lashes. Lashes are obviously the most important part of the picture, and finding the right mascara can be a chore. But we’re going to call this Giorgio Armani mascara a no-brainer product. After all, if it’s good enough for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, then it’s 100% good enough for Us!

Phillips says that she applies “just Armani’s Eyes To Kill mascara for length” on days when Jenner isn’t using false lashes for her look. Basically, she’s saying that this product can create the same lengthening effect that false lashes do, which is seriously insane! We will definitely welcome any product into our life that can make getting ready easier and less time-consuming.

Shoppers are also absolutely loving this amazing Armani mascara, with one even saying that they have turned into a “mascara loyalist” after trying this product. One reviewer even said that they “have used nothing else for the last 10 years,” which is serious commitment! With these amazing testimonials it’s no surprise that this mascara has become a regular on the celebrity makeup artist rotation. We’re so excited to give it a whirl for ourselves and see how well it holds up! We could be one inch closer to looking like we just stepped off a high-fashion runway.

