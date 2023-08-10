Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Unsure of how to handle your hair after a long summer thus far of sun, fun and surf taking its toll? You may be tempted to just chop it all off, but we implore you — before you take any drastic measures, consider other options! And these options include switching up your haircare routine to include more healthful, hydrating products to restore vivaciousness and vitality to your locks.

It can be hard to know where to start though, and which serums and solutions are trustworthy and, actually, ya know… work. We’ve taken the guesswork out of the equation, and across our many moons of haircare research have found one hydrating oil that’s sure to infuse some pluck back into your lackluster mane.

Its humble name? The Kérastase Elixir Ultime L’Huile Original Hair Oil, from the luxury and professional haircare brand Kérastase, of course. This multi-benefit hair oil combines a blend of 3 precious oils — marula oil, camellia oil and argan oil — into one lightweight formula which promises to boost hair’s hydration, strength and shine, all while reducing frizz and the effects of exterior damage from styling or the elements.

How does it make magic happen? Well, it all starts with the aforementioned oils in the ingredients. Marula oil adds softness and moisture; camellia oil hydrates and adds shine; and argan oil boosts elasticity. All of them band together to completely revitalize hair, softening locks for all hair types and providing well-needed nourishment along the way. Kérastase is well-known and respected by both hair experts and celebrities alike, with big names like Meghan Markle extolling their praises — the entrepreneur and philanthropist, back in her Suits days, said she relied on the brand’s Nutritive Masquintense with Irisome Thick Hair Mask “religiously” to keep her gorgeous, thick hair smooth and healthy!

Reviewers love the luxurious feel and numerous benefits of Kérastase Elixir Ultime L’Huile Original Hair Oil, with Amazon shoppers awarding the serum an average 4.7 stars out of 5; nearly 7,000 reviewers gave the hair oil a perfect 5-star grade. One customer discussed how the oil revamps summer hair in particular: “My hair can frizz in the humid summer heat. Most oils I have used are heavy and I feel like I have to wash it out soon after I put it in. This feels light in my hair and makes my hair shine,” they enthused.

Another wrote of the apparent healthiness bestowed on hair by the oil. “I use this product twice a day on my ends and I have noticed that my ends look healthier and I have less breakage. The smell is amazing. And it lasts me several months,” they said. One shopper noted that “Nothing gets my hair like this,” adding, “This is the only stuff that gets my hair with no fly aways!”

Despite the premium price, it is certainly a premium product — so treat your hair to a touch of luxury now and pick up a bottle of Kérastase Elixir Ultime L’Huile Original Hair Oil at Amazon!

