A Smart Chocolate (Yes, Chocolate) Addition to Any Keto Diet

The ketogenic diet, more commonly known as the keto diet, is one of the most popular diets in the world — but while so many people have tried it as a means to hit their health goals, not everyone has found success with it. Keto is a low-carb, high-fat diet that allows only 20 to 50 grams of carbs per day into our meals, as opposed to the average 225 to 325 grams. This low-carb intake leads the body to create ketones to use as fuel, burning fat and shedding weight instead of maintaining it. Is this really a realistic method?

A big problem with keto is that it tends to be unsustainable. For many, it isn’t a realistic lifestyle change that will have any sort of permanence. Having such a strict diet that involves constant meal planning, prepping and calculating is overwhelming to the point that it can take over your life and your mental wellness. This is especially the case for vegetarians and vegans, since keto revolves heavily around meat. It also may mean that the second we decide to give keto a break, all of our progress will be almost immediately lost.

But now there’s a solution! We have found a smart addition to any kept diet that is non-GMO, gluten free and naturally flavored!

Get Chocolate Flavored Keto Powder with Patented Beta-Hydroxybutyrates on Amazon for $27! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2019, but are subject to change.

Maikai Keto with GoBHB aids in the transition to a ketogenic diet and is ideal for those who are in a ketogenic state. However, you do not have to be in a ketogenic state to benefit from goBHB! Even those with low carbohydrate diets or those who are simply being conscientious of their nutrition can experience the benefits. Maikai Keto gives you an ideal fuel for cognition, performance and weight management.

The benefits of using Maikai Keto:

Carbohydrate-free fuel for muscle and brain*

Supports a healthy metabolism*

Reduced hunger*

Increased focus*

Appetite control*

Improved cognition*

Supports athletic performance*

Stimulates “metabolic shift” away from glucose dependence*

Immediate and sustained energy fuel for exercise*

Benefits of a ketogenic diet without the carb restriction*

You can mix Maikai Keto with water, coconut milk, almond milk, coffee, shakes, or any low or no-carb drinks. No blender required. Maikai Keto can be used in the morning for an energy boost and to immediately raise ketone levels, plus before workouts for increased performance or any time throughout the day to boost ketone levels — which thereby supports healthy cellular function and boosts overall feelings of wellbeing. Maikai Keto can be used on the go as the following:

Meal replacement shakes*

Endurance formulas*

Keto powder shakes*

Cognitive and gut-brain axis formulas*

Functional fat shakes*

* All weight loss products should be used with a diet and exercise plan.

Us readers will remember that we previously told you about Maikai, an all-natural supplements brand made in America, carefully formulated using blends of whole foods like veggies, fruits, probiotics and superfoods. Maikai also has the purest forms of the essential vitamins and minerals to help keep your body in balance, the way it is supposed to be. Maikai products address different human needs in several stages of our lives — pregnancy, weight loss, detox and wellness.

Here are four other Maikai products our team recommends you try now!

Increase Immune Support, Healthy Muscle Function and Healthy Teeth & Bones

Get Vitamin D3 10,000 IU Softgels on Amazon from $11! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2019, but are subject to change.

Ideal for building and maintaining healthy bones, also associated with increased cognition and immune health.

Supports the body’s absorption of calcium and phosphorous, which are essential for the development and maintenance of healthy teeth and bones.

Supports immune system function by supporting healthy cell growth.

Easy to swallow 10,000 IU soft gels. Some research indicates Vitamin D3 in liquid soft gel form is more bioavailable than tablet or powdered forms.

Gluten Free, Sugar Free & Dairy Free — Folic Acid Dietary Supplement Ideal for Mother and Child

Get Prenatal Vitamins on Amazon from $13! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2019, but are subject to change.

Before pregnancy: Fetal development is dependent on a mother’s health, which is why it’s important to obtain the recommended amount of DHA before conception and during pregnancy.

During pregnancy: The fatty acid ensures proper brain development and promotes better attention and learning habits later in life. DHA is also responsible for healthy eyes, nervous system development and proper immune function.

After pregnancy: After delivery, a mother’s level of DHA can remain low as breastfeeding transmits her reserves of DHA to the breast milk for the baby. The need for DHA remains critical for your new baby through two years of age as brain development continues through this time.

Enough DHA during pregnancy can improve behavior, attention, focus and learning in children. Other benefits that have been found by having adequate DHA during pregnancy are a reduced risk of allergies in infants and a positive influence on immune development.

Weight Loss Supplements to Burn Fat Fast, Enhance Metabolism and Promotes Weight Loss

Get 7 Keto DHEA on Amazon from $23! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2019, but are subject to change.

Healthy Weight Loss: 7-keto contributes to weight loss by increasing the activity of thermogenic enzymes responsible for fatty acid oxidation.

Improved Immune Health: By using 100 mg of DHEA daily, studies showed an improved immune function, as well as an increase in immune helper cells, increased white blood cells and decreased blood pressure.

Anti-Aging Formula: DHEA helps to retard the effects of aging and promotes enhanced longevity, exerting a multitude of effects through its conversion.

Improved Brain Function: By helping neurons establish contact with other neurons, increasing efficiency in the aging brain.

Made with NON-GMO ingredients: Developed in a GMP certified facility to assure quality. Third party tested product of time-tested ingredients.

Body Shaping and Toning Formula That Supports Dieting Goals for Men and Women

Get CLA 2000 MG with Active Conjugated Linoleic Acid on Amazon from $14! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2019, but are subject to change.

Enhanced muscle growth: Muscle helps burn fat, which is extremely useful in weight loss and weight management.

Boost metabolism: A faster metabolic rate is a benefit for any person who is trying to lose weight and improve body composition.

Unleash Results: CLA supplementation has been shown to improve the lean mass to body fat ratio by decreasing fat deposition (especially in the abdomen) and enhancing muscle growth.

Promotes Metabolic Function: By reducing the body fat, this fatty acid protects against disease and is an important addition to any supplement program.

*All weight loss products should be used with a diet and exercise plan.

