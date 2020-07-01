These Elevated Lace Shorts Will Keep the Compliments Rolling In

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready to dominate the summer in style? We’re bringing you our pick of the best fashions to rock so you can look flawless all season long. If you’re totally over the tried-and-true denim cut-offs, we have the perfect shorts for you!

Your dreamiest summer outfit will instantly come together with a pair of romantic lace shorts. We’re currently obsessed with this version that we found from KGYA!

Get the KGYA Women’s Sexy Elastic High Waisted Crochet Lace Shorts for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication July 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

The flirty, feminine vibes that these shorts give off are undeniable. They only come in two colors — black and white, but they are available in a number of different styles. There are two crochet options and one lace version to take your pick from. While one crochet pair is done up in the floral pattern, the other is more geometric and unique. When it comes to shorts, black and white both go with everything — so you’ll get plenty of versatility with these!

Each pair of these shorts is high-waisted and features a built-in elastic waistband. They are an easy, slip-on garment that you can throw on in a snap. These shorts are also incredibly simple to style! You can team them with bodysuits, tees and any crop top that you already have in your closet. If you’re trying to achieve the perfect girls’ night out look, opt for a strappy pair of sandals — but they will just look as fabulous with fresh white sneakers.

KGYA Women’s Sexy Elastic High Waisted Crochet Lace Shorts

Shoppers say that whenever they wear these shorts, they receive tons of compliments! They love the material and appreciate the plus-size options. Most importantly, satisfied customers note that they look exactly as they do online. We can’t wait to get our hands on a pair!

