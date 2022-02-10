Channel Kim Kardashian’s Black Hoodie With This $19 Steal From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to fashion, there’s one shade that will never go out of style — black. The timeless tone is edgy and elegant at the same time. Most models’ off-duty wardrobe consists of a dark color palette, after all. Universally flattering and effortlessly cool, black is just classic. Every closet needs an LBD, and a reliable pair of black jeans is our go-to look for date night. But there’s another core garment that you should also consider adding to your arsenal: a black hoodie.

From the recent record-breaking Hugo Boss campaign to everyday street style, black hoodies have been a staple in the fashion scene. And our latest source of inspiration comes from Vogue’s March cover star — Kim Kardashian. The Skims founder and style icon stepped out in Beverly Hills a few weeks ago wearing an oversized black hoodie, paired with black leggings and sneakers. We tracked down a similar hoodie for only $19 at Amazon!

Get the Dirass Women’s Long Sleeve Cropped Hoodie for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Unlike other sweatshirts you may already own, the Dirass Women’s Long Sleeve Cropped Hoodie stands out with its trendy design. The cropped cut hits just at the right length to accentuate your waist without any extra bulk. Made from a cotton blend, this comfy hoodie features pull-on closure and an adjustable drawstring. Plus, the lightweight sweatshirt comes in 16 different colors.

Many shoppers say that this cropped sweatshirt is the perfect layering piece for the gym. Throw this hoodie on over a sports bra or cropped tank and leggings, and you’ll be good to go. Take this athleisure look from running on the treadmill to running errands. Swap out leggings for sweats and rock this cozy hoodie while lounging at home.

As the weather starts to get warmer, this cropped hoodie will definitely come in handy. It’s breathable enough to wear as transitional outerwear so you’ll stay warm without overheating. Kardashian is the ultimate trendsetter, so find out what the hype is all about with this black hoodie.

