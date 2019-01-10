Kim Kardashian proudly employs a ton of different methods and products for making sure she looks flawless around the clock. From her morning skincare regimen that costs over $1,200 to the rigorous fitness routine she does with her trainer Melissa Alcantara to keep her body toned, the beauty mogul and mother is all about looking and feeling her best. While we may not all be willing to drop that much on luxury grooming or celebrity trainers, there is one part of the Kardashian wellness starter pack that is more budget-friendly: Flat Tummy Co!

The reality star, as well as her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, have sworn by the brand’s affordable weight loss and detox drinks for years and 2019 is no different. The reality star shared on Instagram that she’s starting the new year by getting back into her usual workout routine and eating healthier. But she’s also adding in her favorite cleansing beverage brand for a little help along the way.

“You guys all know I looove @flattummyco shakes. I’ve just restarted them (it’s Day 2 today) and I’m already feeling so good,” she captioned a photo of herself holding a Flat Tummy Co shake.

“We had a huuuuge Christmas this year and between that, New Years and everything in between… I felt like it was impossible to fit in my regular workouts and eat healthy,” she added. “But this program is giving me a kick in the right direction that I need. These meal replacement shakes are so good and they’re helping me get my tummy back to flat.”

While Kardashian shared that she plans to detox with meal replacement shakes “for the next few weeks,” shoppers who want to simply try out the brand can start with the Flat Tummy Tea while it’s on sale at Amazon, available with free shipping and no minimum purchase requirement!

Flat Tummy Tea is made with 100 percent natural earth grown herbs meant to reduce bloating, increase our energy, improve digestion and boost metabolism.

See it: Scoop up Flat Tummy Tea in the two-week pack (marked down 20 percent off its original $36, now $29) for a one-time purchase or snag the four-week pack (marked down 20 percent off its original $49, now $39). Free shipping is available for both options. Please note, prices are accurate at the update date of publication, January 4, 2019, but are subject to change.

The tea comes in a two-step package that includes the Activate tea meant for drinking in the mornings to prepare the digestive system for the day. The Activate tea has nine ingredients including lemon balm and green tea. In the evening, step two of the program is the Cleanse tea which includes seven natural ingredients including peppermint. Drinking the Cleanse tea at night can help to free the body of built-up toxins and reduce water weight before bed.

According to Amazon reviews, celebrities aren’t the only ones who enjoyed their experience with drinking Flat Tummy Tea. Nearly half of the reviewers gave the product five and four-star ratings. Reviewers also noted that the tea effectively cleansed their bodies and helped to curb their food cravings. One shopper gushed about how the Flat Tummy Tea has been the answer to her years-long struggle with stomach bloating.

Several shoppers raved about losing a moderate amount of weight with one review noting that 10 pounds were lost in two weeks. Another reviewer shared she lost six pounds in the same time period.

Lots of shoppers specifically noted that the tea helped them with weight loss much better when they grouped it with a regular workout routine and diet. Many started off with the one-time purchase for two weeks but after seeing positive changes, they subscribed for the four-week program.

According to several comments, the packet does not come with tea bags so customers will need to use their strainer or snag one with their Flat Tummy Tea purchase.

Beyond the weight loss, the other appealing detail about this cleansing tea is that lots of reviewers mentioned it actually has a pleasant taste. Chances are, we don’t have to hold our noses to guzzle down this tea. Instead, we can sip and actually enjoy it with our meals just like we would our cups of coffee.

