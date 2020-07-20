Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There arguably hasn’t been a style transformation as headline-grabbing as Kim Kardashian‘s. Over the past decade or so, she’s constantly evolved and has now cemented herself as a true fashion icon, setting the tone for trends that inevitably take over every season.

Last year, the reality TV staple cemented her mark in the fashion industry by creating a line of streamlined shapewear known as Skims. The foundation of a fabulous outfit often depends on the garments that you wear underneath it, which is why Kardashian created the bestselling brand. As Skims continues to churn out popular products, they have also been doing their part to help keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic by created a line of face masks that fit perfectly with the Skims aesthetic. We couldn’t be more excited that these simple, seamless masks are finally back in stock!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star launched Skims because she saw a void in the market. There wasn’t shapewear available that addressed her needs directly, so Skims became known for creating pieces that truly enhance the body and come in a wide variety of shades. Their Seamless Face Mask is their latest addition to the minimalist-inspired collection!

These masks come in five neutral shades that complement different skin tones. You can pick one up that’s a perfect match, or simply buy whichever option you prefer. These masks were created from a super soft material that’s breathable and easy to wear. Of course, masks don’t claim to fully prevent the spread of disease — but they can significantly reduce exposure for both yourself and others, especially if you or someone you encounter happens to be an asymptomatic carrier.

The CDC recommends that everyone wear a face mask, especially in a situation where you can’t maintain proper social distancing. It’s especially important to wear masks indoors in public places, because there’s minimal free-flowing air in contained spaces like grocery stores.

Best of all, Skims is helping out by creating these masks and donating 10,000 of them to a variety of crucial organizations that need support. This includes Baby2Baby, the Good+ Foundation, the LA Food Bank and the National Domestic Workers Alliance. Based on the strong reviews, it’s clear that shoppers are seriously obsessed with these masks — and we love that Skims is committed to aiding their community on all fronts. Plus, aren’t they simply adorable? They will go with every single summer outfit, and effortlessly take Us into fall in style!

