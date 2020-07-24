This Flowy Off-the-Shoulder Top Is Beyond Affordable and So Easy to Wear

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Comfortable clothing doesn’t have to basic or frumpy. Some of the most stunning pieces we can wear in the summertime are as simple as it gets. It’s all about flowy dresses and tops, and anything that’s loose-fitting immediately moves to the top of the list.

When we came across this off-the-shoulder top from KIRUNDO, we immediately scoured the reviews and promptly added it to our carts! It looks like a dream to wear, and it effortlessly suits the warm-weather vibes.

Get the KIRUNDO 2020 Women’s Spring Summer Chiffon Blouse for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

We have to briefly gush about the sleeves on this top, because they are amazing! They are billowy, extra wide and oh-so-chic. These sleeves look like they’re mini maxi skirts for your arms, and we’re obsessed. Think about it: They are loose, light and definitely breathable. We also love that they’re slightly sheer, which shows a little touch of skin. See? Summer style dreams can come true — even if it’s a little late in the season!

We’re also fully onboard with the polka dot pattern on this blouse! The dots are actually embroidered on the top, which gives the material some added texture which only accentuates its overall design. The front of the bodice is fully lined, but the back of it is see-though to match the sleeves. The elastic sewn into the top of the blouse keeps it in place on your shoulders, and there’s also elastic at the bottom that gathers the hem — the ultimate finishing touch to the look.

Get the KIRUNDO 2020 Women’s Spring Summer Chiffon Blouse for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This top comes in five gorgeous hues: white, baby blue, sea foam green, light pink and a bold burnt red. Shoppers on Amazon are loving these tops just as much as we are. Reviewers say that it’s the “perfect” summer blouse, and that the material is “very soft and airy.” Team this top with your favorite pair of denim cutoffs and you have the ideal August look!

See it: Get the KIRUNDO 2020 Women’s Spring Summer Chiffon Blouse for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from KIRUNDO and shop all of the women’s fashion available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!