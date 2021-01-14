This ‘Must-Have’ Turtleneck Sweater Has the Most Flattering Loose Fit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to winter wardrobe staples, sweaters are our best friends. There are so many versions on the market geared toward a variety of fashionistas, and one of our favorite styles is the oversized knit. But just because these garments are roomy and comfortable doesn’t mean that they come without their own set of challenges.

In some cases, these pieces end up appearing ultra-boxy and ultimately unflattering. If you’re on the hunt for a sweater with a loose fit that won’t leave you looking too square, we may have found the best bet! Amazon shoppers claim that they are completely obsessed with the fit of this KIRUNDO turtleneck, and have dubbed it an absolute “must-have.”

Get the KIRUNDO 2020 Women’s Turtleneck Knitted Long Sleeve Loose Ribbed Sweater for prices starting at just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

What we love most about this sweater is the ribbed hem, which helps cuff the piece to add some shape to your figure. Yes, this may be a relaxed silhouette, but that actually streamlines the fit. It even has the same ribbed cuffing on the wrists and the oversized turtleneck on top!

While this sweater is available in a few different designs, our top choice has to be the striped, color-block version! This style features a solid portion covered in a specific shade, complemented by thinner stripes in the same hue toward the bottom. The combination is eye-catching but not too over-the-top, making it ideal for everyday wear.

KIRUNDO 2020 Women’s Turtleneck Knitted Long Sleeve Loose Ribbed Sweater

Of course, Amazon has all of Us covered — and there are other prints up for grabs as well. No matter which they’ve ordered, shoppers unanimously agree that the fit is the standout feature here. A comfy garment that’s still figure-flattering is hard to come by, and that’s exactly why this is an absolutely essential knit for the chillier months!

