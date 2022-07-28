This ‘Perfect’ Eyebrow Stamp Kit Takes 3 Seconds to Apply and Costs Just $3

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the most stressful steps in the makeup process (other than achieving the perfect eyeliner wing) is getting our eyebrows together. The routine may be easy if you know what you’re doing, but making sure that both sides are even and flawlessly shaped can take quite a chunk of time.

Yes, it’s unfortunate but true — having on-point brows isn’t exactly part of a quick five-minute makeup routine, but we found a hack that may be able to save you serious time and leave you looking fly! Reviewers say this Kiss brow stamp kit has been a saving grace when it comes to their makeup sessions — and we’re here to tell you how exactly it works.

Get the i ENVY BY KISS Brow Stamp Perfect Eyebrow for just $3 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

Here’s the thing: The application process is beyond a breeze with this product. It comes with a compact pressed brow powder and two stamps for application — one for the left side and one for the right. All you have to do is take the stamp, dip it into the base and then place it over your natural brows for three seconds. Then, use a spoolie to brush out any excess powder — and you’re ready to roll!

You can choose between two different brow shapes which are included with this kit: Delicate Arch and Classic Curve. Once the stamp is placed, you can also use a brow pencil to fill in any sparse areas or use a highlight to sharpen up the brow shape if you prefer. Though some shoppers say that placing the stamp in the correct area does take a couple of tries, once you get it right, it’s a piece of cake! Best of all, this kit is on sale for just $3 right now. Any time we can make our beauty regimens easier on a dime, we’re going to give it a try. Join Us!

