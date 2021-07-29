This Plumping Gel-Cream Is an Anti-Aging Superhero for Summer Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our skin has mixed feelings about summer. It’s happy to finally be rid of the redness and flakiness as a result of cold, dry winter weather, but a slew of new issues tends to pop up when the seasons change too. Sunburn is one thing, and oily skin tends to get oilier in the heat and humidity. Plus, we’re still trying to keep our skin wrinkle-free!

We definitely recommend switching up your skincare routine in the summer, using different textures and ingredients that work more seamlessly with the new weather conditions. For many skincare lovers, that means switching to Kopari’s Peptide Glow Hydrating Moisturizer!

Get the Peptide Glow Hydrating Moisturizer for just $32 at Kopari! Subscribe to save 10%!

This is a gel-cream moisturizer, so it’s nice and lightweight and may sink into skin effortlessly. Many people with oily skin are afraid that moisturizer will make their oil production worse, but that’s not necessarily true. Moisturizing is important for everyone; you just need to find one that works for your skin!

The key ingredients in this gel-cream include plumping peptides that may minimize the appearance of wrinkles, rose extract, which may soothe angry or sunburned skin, hyaluronic acid, which is everyone’s favorite moisturizing ingredient and organic coconut water, which is “packed with electrolytes, amino acids, vitamins and minerals” for hydrated, happy skin!

Another thing to love about this moisturizer’s ingredients is that they’re all vegan, silicone-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free and sulfate-free. Everything Kopari makes is cruelty-free as well!

Reviewers are loving this plumping moisturizer. We looked through what they were saying and found so many happy customers singing this product’s praises. They say their skin has become “so much more radiant” since they started using it, noting how their face feels “ridiculously soft and supple” now. One even said their skin “has never been softer.” Shoppers also love this cream because it doesn’t make you “feel like a greaseball” and because it’s “very calming for acne-prone skin.” They say it smells “heavenly” too!

You can apply this moisturizer basically any time your skin needs it, whether in your morning and/or night skincare routine or throughout the day if you need that extra bit of hydrating love. Start off by gently cleansing your skin and following up with any toners or serums you love. Then apply just a bit of this moisturizer all over your face and neck. A little goes a long way, so start small. You can always layer more on if necessary!

