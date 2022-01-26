This $25 Turtleneck Sweater Is So Similar to the 1 Kristin Cavallari Wore

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Searching for celeb looks for less on sites like Amazon is a sport for Us. We thrive on spotting a nearly identical clothing item or accessory that likely costs a small fraction of what the original is priced at. Naturally, we’re also always the first to tell you about all of our swoon-worthy discoveries!

Kristin Cavallari has one of our favorite style aesthetics because every one of her looks is effortless and chic — yet totally accessible. We adored this sweater she sported on Instagram while enjoying a wintery getaway in Colorado, and to our surprise, we managed to find a nearly identical version for just $25 on Amazon!

Get the Ecrocoo Women’s Cable Knit Pullover Turtleneck Sweater (originally $42) on sale for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

The sweater worn by the Uncommon James designer and reality TV star looked irresistibly cozy, which is why we promptly took on the challenge of finding another version. We truly hit the jackpot with this knit from Ecrocoo! It has the same dusty rose shade and overall chunky vibe, plus a fold-over turtleneck neckline for added warmth.

Both sweaters also offer up cable knit details that provide added temperature. Sure, the two aren’t exact carbon copies of one another — but there aren’t too many differences either. As far as the basic pattern design, each sweater has a larger, oversized fit and, most importantly, extra long and wide sleeves! Featuring relaxed drop-shoulders and a ballon-style look, these sleeves will make you feel all of the warm fuzzies you need for the winter months.

We’re not exactly sure where Cavallari picked up her sweater, but we would venture to guess it costs more than our $25 find. Here’s the best part: Just because a sweater is affordable doesn’t mean that its quality has to suffer as a result! Pro tip: If you want to get this major discount, don’t forget to clip the digital coupon before checking out. Shoppers describe this knit as “very soft,” and claim it’s exactly what they were looking to add to their wardrobes. Team this knit with your go-to pair of skinny jeans or leggings, and throw on some lace-up boots to mimic Cavallari’s low-key snowy style. Chic!

