We Found a Distressed Denim Jacket That Looks Just Like Kristin Cavallari’s

Many our favorite celebrities are incredibly experimental and love to push the envelope when it comes to fashion. But that being said, we seriously appreciate stars like Kristin Cavallari who stay consistent with their style!

Her aesthetic is classically cool, and very much true to her beachy Southern California roots. Her outfits are always at the top of our mood boards, and she has a way of making staple pieces look fresh, fun and fabulous. In fact, we just saw her rocking a standard jean jacket, and found one with the same vibe that costs around $40 on Amazon!

There are so many varieties of jean jackets out there, but we wanted to find one that has the same type of distressed details as Cavallari’s own. The Uncommon James designer wore a jacket with a subtle light wash that’s absolutely on trend. We were shocked when we noticed how similar the shades on this denim jacket from andy & natalie are! They both have a light blue wash that’s darker along the seams of the jacket, which is just what we needed to channel her ensemble.

If you’re not loving the light wash, you can score the same jacket in a slew of other hues. It’s available in all-black denim plus a dark blue, so there should be something for every shopper. Each jacket is made from 100% breathable cotton and features great distressing which creates a vintage feel. Shoppers say they love the boxy, oversized fit of this jacket, which feels comfortable and beyond versatile! We can picture throwing this jacket over a cute sundress for a summer night out, and we’ll surely get tons of use out of it once fall rolls around.

