Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What are your beauty essentials that you need every single day, even when you’re keeping things simple? For Us, we always need some sunscreen to protect our skin, and lip balm is a must — especially in winter. We like to carry around a face mist as well to keep our skin calm and glowy. But there’s one more thing that could make a huge difference in freshening up our look — and helping us feel our best.

We’re talking about eye drops! Red, itchy eyes can make you look tired and upset — and they can certainly make you feel that way too. If allergies are getting you down, it’s time fight back. If other treatments haven’t really worked, don’t give up just yet. Not until you try these Naphcon-A eye drops!

Get the Naphcon-A Eye Drops (originally $12) for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

Back in 2019, Kristin Cavallari sat down with Us to reveal what she keeps in her bag. These Naphcon-A allergy eye drops were one of her go-to essentials. “These things will make your eyes crystal white,” she explained. “And they just feel good if you’ve been wearing makeup all day or if you have allergies or whatever. I just find that they’re really soothing.”

A couple of years later, we’re happy to report that you can grab a bottle of these “clinically-proven” eye drops on sale for just $10 on Amazon! They’re even on Prime, so members can get fast, free shipping. But let’s dive into why and how exactly these eye drops work so well.

Get the Naphcon-A Eye Drops (originally $12) for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

These eyedrops use a decongestant and antihistamine combination for soothed, comfortable eyes. When it comes to your eyes, a decongestant acts as a redness reliever. It may constrict blood vessels to make your eyes more “crystal white,” as Cavallari says. Meanwhile, the antihistamine may help with reducing itch and may help keep eyes from watering. Dealing with common allergies like animal dander and hair, pollen, grass or ragweed? These drops are made for you!

The brand recommends using these eye drops up to four times every day, applying one to two drops to each affected eye. Make sure to take contacts out before using! And make sure to consult a doctor for any children under the age of six.

Shoppers are finding more instant and more effective relief with these drops than they do with other popular drugstore brands, so why not give them a try yourself while they’re on sale? They just might become a must-have in your bag too!

Get the Naphcon-A Eye Drops (originally $12) for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more eye health items here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds at fabulous prices!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!