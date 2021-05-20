Channel Kristin Cavallari and Belt Your White Maxi Dress This Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even when Kristin Cavallari isn’t intentionally showing off her style, we’re still taking notes! We’re massive fans of her easygoing California girl vibes, and what better time to emulate that type of look than in the summer?

While the ensemble she wore in a sweet Instagram post with her children a few days ago wasn’t meant to be the star of the show, we were immediately inspired by her styling! She took a casual white maxi dress and jazzed it up with a wide belt wrapped around her waist. This is such a classic summertime look, so we found our own similar white maxi to recreate it immediately!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Causal Spaghetti Strap High Waist Beach Long Maxi Dress for prices starting at $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2021, but are subject to change.



Check out belts that you can pair the dress with here!

Since we don’t know where the former Very Cavallari start purchased her frock, we took it upon ourselves to browse Amazon for look-alike pieces. Luckily, we found a dress that looks nearly identical from PRETTYGARDEN — both have simple spaghetti straps and a tiered ruffle skirt with a quintessential boho feel. The key was to find a dress that can be styled with a belt in the waist, and that’s exactly what we have here!

The PRETTYGARDEN dress has a cinched-in, smocked waist that provides shape when you wear it on its own, but it also creates the ideal placement for any type of belt. When you’re not wearing this dress while on a beach trip and want to make it look less casual, a belt is the ultimate accessory to give it some chic flair. The versatility knows no founds, and you can finish off the outfit with wedges, sneakers or any other warm-weather footwear. It’s easier than ever to channel Cavallari’s A-list style with the dress that we found!

