Kyle Richards’ Go-To Neutral Eyeshadow Palette Is on Sale — Just $20

There’s nothing quite like the Real Housewives franchise — it’s practically an American institution at this point! The glamorous lives of the ladies and all of the drama portrayed on the show helps make it must-watch TV. Whenever there’s a major event happening, the women are known for getting dolled up by their respective glam squads — but in their day-to-day lives, they get ready on their own just like the rest of Us.

A longtime Housewives fan-favorite is Kyle Richards, and it’s safe to say we’ve never seen her have a bad makeup moment. So, what does she use for her everyday glam look? Keeping it simple, she turns to this eyeshadow palette from bareMinerals that we found on sale for just $20!

Get the bareMinerals Gen Nude Copper Eyeshadow Palette (originally $29) on sale for just $20, available at Amazon!



This neutral palette has every shade you need to create a stunning everyday eyeshadow look, and reviewers say that the pigments are buildable for more dramatic vibes! You have matte, satin and metallic shadows, and there are six different shades, ranging from a highlight color to darker crease colors. You can also mix these colors together to create lighter or darker versions of each option! Even though it’s not the most expansive eyeshadow palette, it’s truly all you need for a gorgeous neutral eye.

Richards included the palette in her five-minute makeup routine for Bravo, and that’s exactly what it was designed for. If you’re in a rush and want to whip up a quick eye look, this palette was built for that! The shadows are designed to be both smudge- and crease-proof, so you don’t even need to bother with putting on primer before swiping on these shades. Shoppers say that the “colors pop all day long” and stay in place, even on “oily eyelids.” A Housewives-approved beauty product that costs just $20? Say no more — we’re ordering this palette ASAP!

