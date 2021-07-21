Victoria Beckham Once Used This 3-in-1 Product to Get Camera-Ready

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Victoria Beckham has been in the spotlight for decades, and she’s consistently looked just as fabulous as she did when we were first introduced to her as Posh Spice, the Spice Girls’ resident style icon. The 47-year-old fashion mogul and former pop star clearly takes care of herself, and we’re always eager to know what her secret weapons are.

Beckham has revealed some of her tips and tricks over the years, and back in 2014, she recommended a surprising find to her followers on Twitter. Get this — it’s a single product that’s a moisturizer, mask and makeup primer all wrapped into one!

We’re talking about the thisworks in transit camera close-up, which is a three-in-one treatment that may benefit your skin in the same way that a mask, moisturizer and primer can — all in just one step! Beckham exclaimed that “this does work” to her followers and called it “amazing,” and that’s truly all we needed to hear. Beckham’s seal of approval is enough for Us, but if you want to learn more about it, we’re going to break down how this product might help your skin.

This product’s formula is blended with different plant extracts and other antioxidants, as well as hyaluronic acid and caffeine, to bring your skin back to life. The combination of all these ingredients may nourish your skin to improve different concerns, including uneven skin tone or fine lines and wrinkles. Additionally, it may moisturize and prep it for flawless makeup application!

Beckham isn’t the only fan of this product — it also boasts a ton of glowing reviews from shoppers and longtime users! It’s been called a “miracle product” thanks to how much it accomplishes from just one bottle. It’s especially great for travel because it saves you space in your makeup bag — and it will leave you looking camera-ready for stunning selfies!

