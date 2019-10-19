



Anyone who knows Us knows that it’s a rare occasion to catch us without lipstick on. If we only have time to apply just one thing before leaving the house, it’s always lipstick. (Mascara comes in second!) Everyone can only imagine our excitement when we found out one of our (and the world’s) favorite brands KKW Beauty became available at Ulta.

Shoppers already can’t get enough of the Kylie lip kit. One called the color “universally flattering” and “beautiful,” so no need to fret about if this lip will match our skin and lip tone! Another said this is “one of the best by Kylie,” noting how the color doesn’t fade or transfer even when eating or drinking. One thing we look for in a liquid lip is a clean application, and one beauty lover assured that this kit has the “easiest application ever.” Of course, compliments are pouring in too, one shopper saying how they “received many compliments on how nice the color is” when they wore it to work!

Starting today, we can add more than the cult-favorite lip kit to our collection! Instead, we can scoop up so many of our KKW Beauty favorites directly from Ulta and we’re stocking up! Seeing as the items dropped today at one of our favorite retailers, we expect the most popular items will sell out fast. Not sure what to try first? Shop with us below to get first grabs at this ultra-popular beauty line:

1. Online Only Glam Bible Highlighter

See it! Scoop up the Online Only Glam Bible Highlighter available exclusively at Ulta! Scoop up all KKW Beauty Favorites exclusively at Ulta!

This online exclusive is nothing short of a must-have! We love that we can get the famous Kardashian glow and that we can be among the first to try this highlighter that’s only available online.

2. Crème Contour & Highlight Set

See it! Scoop up the Crème Contour & Highlight Set available exclusively at Ulta! Scoop up all KKW Beauty Favorites exclusively at Ulta!

Contouring is certainly a skill, but having the right bases to start with helps ensure we’ll get the look we’re striving for. This kit allows us to look Instagram-ready 24/7 and we’re certainly adding one, if not two, to our carts!

3. Glam Bible Bundle

See it! Scoop up the Glam Bible Bundle available exclusively at Ulta! Scoop up all KKW Beauty Favorites exclusively at Ulta!

Rather than buying all the best products individually, we’re excited to see this Bible Bundle as part of the Ulta drop! With all we would need to look our best, this must-have product is perfect for gifting — to ourselves and to others!

See it: Scoop up all KKW Beauty Favorites exclusively at Ulta Beauty!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!