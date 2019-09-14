Save 50% on Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits for One Day Only at Ulta!





Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale had a stunning start this year — and, now that we’re in the midst of it, things are only getting better and better. We’ve been filling up our cart over and over again with the best of skincare, makeup and all things beauty at crazy low prices and we’re about to fill it to the brim yet again!

There aren’t too many brands out there that would have us grabbing every product in sight, but not every brand is Kylie Cosmetics, after all. For this magical day of the famous Ulta sale, the O.G. game-changer from Kylie Jenner’s namesake brand is officially 50% off: Lip Kits!

See it: Get the Kylie Cosmetics Matte and Velvet Lip Kits (originally up to $29) starting at just $14 at Ulta! One day only!

For today and today only, Kylie Cosmetics Matte and Velvet Lip Kits are half off, so get ready to take your beauty game up several hundred notches. These famous Lip Kits are the key to celebrity-status glam — and there are nearly 20 to choose from right now!

Every Lip Kit comes with one liquid lipstick and one matching lip liner. These unstoppable duos are everything we need for a perfect pucker that lasts and lasts. All Kylie Cosmetics products are cruelty-free and all of the Lip Kits are totally vegan. Plus, as so many shoppers have been saying, they also smell amazing!

Let’s talk about the lip liners first. Lip liners are so important for creating the shape we want and containing our color within those boundaries. They also help us to create soft or precise lines, depending on the look we’re going for. These liners have a creamy texture that shoppers say “feels like butter” and glides on with ease. You’ll also be happy to know that these liners fit in most standard sized sharpeners so we can keep them literally on point, always!

If we choose one of the Matte Lip Kits, the liner will come with a matte liquid lipstick, which provides an “instant bold matte” color. We love matte lipsticks because they stay on so well, but many of them end up being extremely drying and cracking quickly. That’s not the case here though; these lipsticks are infused with moisturizing ingredients for a “silky feel” that shoppers say “feels great” on their lips. One said they’d “never had something on [their] lips that felt so natural” before while others reported that it “never transfers” and “stays on all day no matter what you’re doing.”

As for the Velvet Lip Kit, you’ll receive a lipstick that’s just as pigmented and long-lasting as the matte version, but with a softer finish that’s not too matte — but not shiny like satin either. Shoppers say the finish is “absolute perfection” and is “so comfortable and stunning” on!

There are so many colors to choose from in this sale. Check out Exposed for a soft brown, Bare for a perfect nude, Mary Jo for a hot, berry red or maybe Kylie for a pretty pink. The shade selection doesn’t end there, so make sure to grab every last one you love before tomorrow when the price goes back up!

Looking for something else? Check out more from Kylie Cosmetics here and the rest of the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale here!

