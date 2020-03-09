Nordstrom Shoppers Say This Swimsuit Makes Them Feel Incredibly Confident

The summertime may be the best season of the year — but it comes with plenty of stress factors. Just think — some of Us might not be feeling like our most confident selves, which can be difficult to deal with when we’re going to be hitting the beach in swimwear!

If two-piece bikinis are out of your comfort zone, a one-piece is obviously the ideal choice for you. The tricky part is landing on the right suit that flatters your figure and makes you feel gorgeous in the process. Well, it’s your lucky day — because according to countless reviews, this one-piece from La Blanca does just that!

Get the La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit for $79, available at Nordstrom!

Though this suit is definitely on the simpler side, it’s one of the best and most versatile options that we’ve come across. Hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers can’t stop raving about how great they feel when they wear this piece, and the design majorly factors into that. The ruching along the bodice is certainly the standout feature. This can help create a more streamlined figure and hide any areas along the stomach and waist that might not make you feel pool party-ready. It’s lined and has removable cups in the bust area to give you a touch of extra coverage.

This swimsuit has a simple scoop neckline and adjustable tank top-style straps. The sides of the suit cut fairly high, but not so much so that it feels like you bought it from an ’80s vintage store. Ecstatic reviewers also note that it definitely flatters the backside, and overall just looks fantastic.

La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit (Birds Of Paradise)

Get the La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit for $79, available at Nordstrom!

You can pick this suit up in four strong shades: a plum wine purple, bright coral, deep royal blue and classic black. This is a great suit to pick up if you’re going on vacation — whether it’s a family affair or with the crew. It’s not too conservative — but not too sultry, so it strikes the perfect balance between the two ends of the style spectrum!

We also love that this suit’s design is classic and that it’ll stay in style for years to come. The first-hand testimonials about this suit alone have convinced Us that we truly need it in our lives. One reviewer said that they “haven’t worn a swimsuit since my early twenties and this made my me feel confident when I wore it to the pool.” If that’s not a persuasive enough review, than we don’t know what is!

See it: Get the La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit for $79, available at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more pieces from La Blanca and shop all of the women’s fashion available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!