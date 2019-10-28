This Cherry Red Dress Is Stunning (and So Is Its Sale Price)





A good red dress is more than just a piece of clothing. It’s not just any old garment — it’s a statement. And what is that statement? Well, whatever you want it to be. All of our statements, however, are sure to have at least one thing in common: confidence!

There are some pieces we can slip over our heads and feel nothing from, and then there’s this dress. Putting this dress on is less of a simple, everyday action and more of an epiphanic experience. It has the power to make us feel new, and that new version of us is going to be better every single time!

Get the L’Academie Darcy Midi Dress (originally $218) for just $79 at Revolve!

This Darcy dress is nearly 65% off, saving shoppers just about $140. We certainly don’t need to tell you how incredible of a deal that is — especially when you lay your eyes on this gorgeous game-changer!

This cherry red dress is made of a lightweight linen blend and has just enough stretch. It’s fitted, but it’s not tight like a bodycon number. It will softly graze your body and flatter endlessly (and comfortably). Its design is simple, but it finds complexity in its minimalism. For example, while the front is solid, the back offers an unexpected surprise!

The front neckline of this dress is round — but in the back, it forms a deep V, reaching down to point toward the small of our back. The fun doesn’t end at that point though, because there’s actually a back-button closure just below! These small, shiny buttons line the center of the dress in a single column, reaching down to the knee area. The fabric continues to our lower calf, its midi length truly exemplifying the meaning of grace and elegance.

We especially love this Darcy dress because it makes such a statement on its own, but can also be worn casually. Its minimal design opens up a world of possibilities for the rest of our look too! If we were to wear this stunner out on a date night or even to a wedding, we would totally grab a gold stiletto and a matching clutch, pulling our hair back to show off the open back. Don’t forget the matching cherry lipstick!

For more of a casual approach, this dress was practically made to go with a blue denim jacket. In summer, we love the idea of it with a big straw hat and sandals too! Then, when night hits, grab a leather jacket, swap the sandals for booties and the hat for a sparkling barrette. Obsessed!

The markdown on this dress is so huge that we’re expecting size sellouts to start as soon as … now, so don’t wait up! Grab one for yourself and make that statement already!

Not your style? Check out more from L’Academie here and other sale dresses available at Revolve here!

