You’ll Be Obsessed With the Figure-Loving Fit of This Timeless Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A new dress is the solution to many of life’s everyday problems. Wake up on the wrong side of the bed? Buy a new dress. Bad hair day? Buy a new dress. Not feeling well? Buy a new dress. Can’t figure out what to make for breakfast? Buy a new dress. Don’t overthink it; it’s that easy!

Okay, so maybe you can’t buy a new dress every single time there’s the slightest annoyance in your life, but it also doesn’t sound like the worst idea ever. A closet full of pretty dresses will probably help you start your day in a better mood anyway — especially if you grab them all at a great price. Who could be mad at a wardrobe packed with every variation of this Lark & Ro dress?

Get the Lark & Ro Gathered Short Sleeve Crew Neck Fit and Flare Dress starting at just $16 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Amazon-exclusive dress comes from Lark & Ro, a brand that makes “polished essentials and wear-to-work staples” that will leave everyone around you envious. These pieces are super affordable too, as you can see with this frock. This is more than a simple T-shirt dress too — it has so many little details we’re loving!

This fit-and-flare dress is made of a soft jersey knit. It has a crew neckline, a keyhole cutout in back and a fitted bodice. The skirt, on the other hand, has some flow to it, giving you a little bit of swing with every step. The hem hits just above the knee — part of why this piece works equally well for work as it does for play. Another feature we can’t get enough of? The gathered detail on the short sleeves, creating a bit of ruching. So chic!

Get the Lark & Ro Gathered Short Sleeve Crew Neck Fit and Flare Dress starting at just $16 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

This easy-to-wear dress is also easy to care for, and it’s made with a travel-friendly fabric. That’s definitely going to come in handy, whether you’re heading out of town for a relaxing vacation or simply packing it in your tote to change into after a cycling session at the gym!

This piece is available in six colors, but there are already sizes selling out, so this isn’t something to just leave on your wish list. Navy is your only solid, and then you have some amazing prints: Black Mini Tulip, Dark Navy/White Leaf Print, Emerald/Pale Blue Delicate Floral, Navy/Hunter Green/Ivory Bud Print and Navy/White Mini Mono Floral. We love them all, so you’re on your own when it comes to choosing a fave!

Get the Lark & Ro Gathered Short Sleeve Crew Neck Fit and Flare Dress starting at just $16 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Lark & Ro here and see all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!