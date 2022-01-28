This Essential Little Black Dress Is Marked Down to Black Friday-Level Prices

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re getting some serious Black Friday flashbacks right now! Just when we thought we missed out on all of the best deals during the post-Thanksgiving shopping period, Amazon is coming through with some incredible steals. Winter sweaters, staples shoes and more are all up for grabs, but our favorite find might be the best discount we’ve seen yet!

This piece from Lark & Ro is such a stunning little black dress, and hundreds of shoppers admit to being massive fans. Some have even picked it up in multiple colors! It was already an affordable buy, but now you can score it for just $18 — you’re getting 55% off!

Get the Lark & Ro Women’s Fluid Stretch Crepe Puff Sleeve Dress (originally $39) on sale for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

This simple dress is a strong wardrobe staple to have in your closet for any occasion that pops up on the calendar. It’s super polished, clean and can effortlessly take you from the office to happy hour or a dinner date. It’s not a traditional bodycon style, but the cut of the dress does hug your curves in the most flattering fashion! The feel of the material is described as thick, which is ideal as it gives this dress more structure — and will better smooth out your figure. Shoppers say that the fit of this dress is absolutely stunning, and they feel incredibly confident whenever they wear it. LBD dreams!

While this is a shorter frock, its mini length isn’t as risqué as other styles on the market. If you care for extra coverage or want to make the dress work for wintertime, just add tights and you’re good to go! Other styling options to consider include layering on necklaces to add a little bling — or even adding a wide belt to cinch in the waist even more for an accentuated silhouette. When you don’t know what to wear, an LBD is always a hit — and you currently won’t find a better deal than this one!

