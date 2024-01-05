Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One of the most important factors to consider when buying clothing is the crucial question, “Where am I going to wear this?” Whether you prefer structured separates or decadent denim, it’s crucial to think about how you’ll mix and match items in your closet with what you plan on purchasing. Trouser pants are a versatile and sharp category of bottoms which seamlessly fit into place anywhere! With that in mind, leave it to Us to find a pair of Lee trousers that are 36% off at Amazon right now.

The Lee Women’s Ultra Lux Comfort with Flex Motion Trousers have the potential to become your new sophisticated go-to item! The pants are 100% polyester — meaning they’re breathable and comfortable — and they come in eight colors with a flexible, non-binding waistband. Also, these pants have a regular fit and offer a size range of 0 Long to 10.

Get the Lee Women’s Ultra Lux Comfort with Flex Motion Trouser Pant for $27 (was $43) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

These flex motion trousers are a versatile and structured pant option that can go from the office to an upscale event easily. Obviously, they’re ideal with a button-down and a cardigan on top for a toned-down 9 to 5 outfit. When the time calls for it, you can team these pants with a jazzy top and rock your favorite chunky heels or a pointed pump and add a sophisticated touch.

But if all else fails, rocking this flexible pair of pants with your favorite sweater or graphic T-shirt and a sneaker is totally acceptable as well!

Lee is a heritage brand with millions of satisfied customers, but one Amazon reviewer said, “I am delighted with these stylish pants. I wanted to find pants that were comfortable, like jeans, but worn as dress pants for work. These trousers fit the bill. The Flex Motion style provides some stretch, which makes wearing them more comfortable. Not to mention, the impressive design makes them look like an expensive pair of pants. I will definitely be buying more of these.”

One more happy reviewer chimed in, “I love these pants! They can be dressed up or down. I am 5’9” and require a tall size. The tall is not long enough to wear with a healed boot but is perfect for a chunky shoe. They’re flattering and comfy! I may have to get them in other colors!”

Another savvy shopper noted, “I love love love these pants. More comfortable than work clothes should be. I have them in two colors, and I neglect all my other pants to wear them every day. I’m a mother to two small children and have to have comfy, easy clothes that look professional. I throw these in the wash and dry with all their baby clothes, and sometimes they sit for a while without folding, and they hardly wrinkle. I can’t say enough good things. Sturdy and warm for winter. The waistband has some give. They have the perfect length with flats for me (5’7”). I weigh 155-160lbs. Size 10 fits best, and I’m between a 10-12 normally. They tend to relax a bit as you wear them.”

If you are looking for a structured pair of pants that can go from the office to a night on the town, this pair from Lee may be the perfect match!

