Upgrade Your Sweatshirt Style With This Adorable Bell-Sleeve Top

Who doesn’t love rocking a sweatshirt? They are arguably some of our most beloved articles of clothing, and if we could have it our way, we would wear them 24/7. Sadly, sweatshirts might be a bit too casual for certain settings. Sure, it’s not a crime to wear a hoodie out to dinner — but we would feel fairly awkward looking underdressed at a fancy restaurant.

Thankfully, there are different sweatshirt iterations that are equally comfy and cozy — but a touch more elevated than the average piece! One of the best styles we’ve come across is this top from lemon & bloom by Grey State that we just spotted at Walmart. It looks more like an actual blouse than a sweatshirt, which means you can get away with wearing it for more formal occasions!

Get the lemon & bloom by Grey State Women’s Tiered Sleeve Top (originally $29) on sale for $22 at Walmart!

Shoppers say that this top is made from the same soft material as their favorite sweatshirts, but it’s cut in a particularly stylish way. It has a loose fit with wide sleeves that flare out at the hem. Plus, there are two tiered layers at the hem which add some volume and make a greater impact on the look. This top has an unexpected silhouette which upgrades its aesthetic, and it could even pass as a chic blouse!

You can wear this top with leggings, jeans or even a pencil skirt. The material is thick, so it may be hard to tuck into a pair of high-waisted jeans — but you can definitely try a casual French tuck with the front. That said, we appreciate how it looks worn loosely — which is certainly the most comfortable way to show it off!

Currently, this top comes in three different colors: Black, cream white and baby pink. All of the options are solid picks and will pair well with a slew of other hues! The dressiest shade would be the black, which you can team with faux-leather leggings and heels if you’re putting together an ensemble for a night out. Who said you can’t be comfy and cute at the same time? Thanks, Walmart!

