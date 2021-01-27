This Open Mesh Cardigan Proves How Versatile Leopard Print Can Be

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve always associated leopard prints with boldness. Leopards themselves are fierce, and the spots on their gorgeous coats — though meant to camouflage — always stand out when translated into stylish clothing. Standing out, however, doesn’t mean going over the top. A leopard piece can work really well with more subtle, low-key looks too!

This open cardigan proves the point we’re trying to make. It’s completely covered in a natural leopard print, but it’s just as ready for work as it is for play. It’s just as ready for fancy dinners and dresses as it is for an at-home movie nights and leggings. Its versatility knows practically no bounds!

Get the Star Vixen Long Sleeve Lightweight Mesh Open Cardigan starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This piece is sort of halfway between a duster and a cardigan. It hits right around the top of the knees and has an open front, and it’s made of a sheer mesh material that’s practically weightless. It’s flowy, sophisticated and can go with so many colors. It has long sleeves, but because of its lightweight nature, it’s a multi-seasonal piece you’ll wear on both winter days and summer nights!

We love the look of this mesh cardi with a simple tee and jeans, no matter if you’re wearing your everyday sneakers or a pair of heels. It adapts either way. You can use it to add a bit of elegant fun to officewear as well, or to dress up a fleece-lined jumpsuit, perhaps. Don’t hold back when it comes to trying out different looks. It’s available in three florals and a solid black as well, so you can create even more fab looks when you collect them all!

Love this piece so much that you want to check out some other similar options? We’ve got you. Here are a few more picks on Amazon we love that take leopard to new heights:

This SSOULM duster has similar vibes but features a longer hem with a slight waterfall effect. It also has pockets!

This Floerns piece takes the mesh leopard look and transforms it into a top, adding in an adorable ruffle trim!

If you’re a fan of kimono styles, this Kate Kasin cover-up might quickly become the new go-to piece in your closet!

