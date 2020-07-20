The Sustainable Levi’s Shorts You’ll Wear Until the Snow Starts to Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How many pairs of denim shorts have you bought in your life only to end up hating them? Maybe even just the thought of putting them on again sent shivers down your spine, and when you tried out of desperation, your fears were only confirmed to be valid. The rough feel, the riding up, the excessive tightness on the legs and loose fit at the waistband, or vice versa — yeah, denim shorts aren’t all they are cracked up to be.

That is, most pairs aren’t. Denim shorts are an eternal summer staple, and they never, ever go out of style, so there must be a few pairs out there that get it right…right? Right! It’s all about the quality here. It pays to be picky with a tricky garment like this. That’s why you need to stick with Levi’s!

Get the Levi’s 501 High Rise Short starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

These 501 shorts are denim classics with an updated high-rise fit. They are made of mostly cotton with just a kiss of elastane for stretch, and they are on the shorter side, but fitted throughout to hug your figure. They do, however, have a raw hem to keep the leg openings relaxed — and looking cool, of course!

These shorts have a button closure and a five-pocket style with belt loops, and on the back, you’ll find Levi’s signature leather patch. Color-wise, you have lots of different options, including black, grey, white and a bunch of blues with varying details. There are solids, but then Jive Nebula has an abstract bleach-dye look, and Tango Wide Stripe and Tango Camo bring on the patterns!

These bestselling shorts aren’t done impressing you there. Did you know they were created using Levi’s eco-friendly Water<Less techniques? Levi’s is making a conscious effort to use less water in the finishing of denim, making these a sustainable buy you’ll love even more. Plus, you’ll actually save water while owning them too. Levi’s recommends only washing them once every 10 wears at most. Less laundry? We’re in!

Anyone can pick up a pair of these shorts, but Prime members are extra lucky here. These Levi’s are on Prime Wardrobe, meaning you can order them, try them on and decide if you like them or need a different size before you actually pay any money. Okay, we were in before, but now we totally in love!

