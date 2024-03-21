Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I love shorts! Honestly, when we’re in our winter coats, my literal saving grace is knowing that it will be warm enough for shorts in a matter of months. Well, it’s finally time to pull out my favorite pair! If you don’t know where to start, I have you covered. In fact, I found my favorite pair of simple shorts that will help you cool off this spring and summer — and they’re 52% off right now during the Amazon Big Spring Sale. (If you didn’t know, from now until March 25, Amazon is hosting a Big Spring Sale across categories including fashion, beauty, home, tech and more — offering tons of savings and deals!)

The Levi’s Women’s Mid-Length Shorts are an easy, functional pair of shorts that coordinate well with tops already in your closet. These shorts feature a 97% cotton and 3% elastane fabrication that offers plenty of breathability with a hint of stretch for a comfy pick. Further, they stop around the top of the thigh and have a high-waist design.

Get the Levi’s Women’s Mid Length Shorts for $24 (was $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 21, 2024, but may be subject to change.

The versatility of these neutral shorts will make them your new spring and summer closet staple. If the moment calls for a casual and relaxed ensemble, you can pair these shorts with a T-shirt and sneakers. Of course, you can also rock them with a structured blouse and strappy sandals for an elevated but laid-back take. Also, these shorts come in 21 colors — we love the chalk white and polar seas variations — and have a 24 to 40 plus size range.

While reviewing and gushing over these durable shorts, one Amazon reviewer said, “I love these strong, durable shorts. They are not too short by any means. There is a bit of a high rise when wearing, but they are very flattering. They have been washed many times over the years and still maintain their color. They are flexible and stretchy too — could run in these easily.”

Another reviewer added, “They fit great, are super comfortable, and don’t ride up when you walk. I’m so glad I bought multiple pairs.”

If you’re in the market for a perfect pair of shorts to saunter in, this trusty option from Levi’s will certainly do the trick!

