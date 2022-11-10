The 17 Best Gifts Fit for a Queen From Liberty London’s Christmas Collection

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve come to terms with the fact that we’ll never marry a prince or reside at Kensington Palace (Princess Kate is living our dream). But that doesn’t mean we can’t get the royal treatment. One of England’s most posh shopping destinations is Liberty London — home to luxury fashion, beauty and home goods. And even though this dreamy department store is based in — you guessed it — London, we can still order from over here in the states.

Liberty London’s Christmas Collection is fit for a queen. Get into the holiday spirit with this exclusive selection of seasonal treasures, from Christmas decorations to special gifts. You may not be able to give your true love a partridge in a pear tree, but there’s pretty much every other toy and trinket imaginable! Browse our 17 top picks below.

1. Now this is our idea of a full social calendar! This Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar combines the traditional Christmas countdown with 30 must-have makeup and skincare products — just $320!

2. Stocking stuffers! This Betsy Star Christmas Stocking is retro meets modern in a festive floral print — just $36!

3. Sweet dreams! The Christmas Sleep Kit 2022 includes NEOM Organics Perfect Night’s Sleep Travel Candle, Omorovicza Rejuvenating Night Cream, Soapsmith Lavender Hill Bath Soak, Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel, REN Clean Skincare and Now to Sleep Pillow Spray 75ml, Sarah Chapman 3D Moisture Infusion Mask and a Liberty washbag. An ideal set for travel — just $84!

4. Sparkle and shine this holiday season with the 12 Days of Jewelry Calendar. You can either gift the set to a special someone, or give the various gems to various people — just $1,050!

5. This Liberty Beauty Sleep Cracker is the perfect stocking stuffer. Get a good night’s sleep with the Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Sleep Mist and Olverum Bath Oil — just $17!

6. Another pint-sized present, the Liberty Beauty Skin Care Cracker contains Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream and Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting Lotion Exfoliant. Two luxury products at an amazing price — just $17!

7. This Liberty Beauty Hair Care Cracker features two of our favorite brands! The Oribe Signature Shampoo smells like a dream and the Slip Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchie will keep your ponytail from creasing your hair — just $17!

8. Still haven’t found your signature scent? Get samples of popular perfumes and luxury candles with this 12 Days of Fragrance Advent Calendar — just $330!

9. Glow just like Rudolph the Reindeer with this Christmas Glow Kit 2022! What’s inside? The Cultured Biomecare Biome One Mask, 111SKIN Rose Gold Radiance Booster, Dr. Dennis Gross Vitamin C and Lactic Dewy Deep Cream, Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick, Surratt Torche Lumiere Highlighter, Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting Exfoliant, Vida Glow Marine Collagen, Trish McEvoy Weekly Peel Sachet and a Liberty washbag — just $84!

10. Pucker up! This handcrafted felt mistletoe is the cutest Christmas decor — just $23!

11. Block out the light while you sleep with this 12 Days of Christmas Tana Lawn Cotton Eye Mask. The holiday print is on point — just $54!

12. Cozy in cotton, this 12 Days of Christmas Tana Lawn Cotton Pajama Set makes for the ultimate holiday jammies! Breathable and soft, these PJs are perfect for opening up presents on Christmas morning — just $270!

13. Life in color! This Estella Bartlett Accessories Cracker features rainbow bracelets and earrings from the British jewelry designer — just $42!

14. If you left your heart in London, then this Liberty Tin Heart Decoration will transport you back to the city in spirit. This heart-shaped ornament showcases a drawing of the Liberty London store front — just $12!

15. Season’s greetings! This cheerful Merry Christmas felt banner has a homemade charm with a luxe look — just $60!

16. A sweet treat! The Liberty Building Chocolate Advent Calendar is a delicious way to count down to the holidays — just $36!

17. Happy New Year! This limited-edition Strawberry Thief Tana Lawn Weekly Diary for 2023 is a great way to document the highlights of the upcoming year — just $39!

Looking for additional holiday gifts? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

