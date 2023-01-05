2 Days Only! Take Up to 70% Off in Lilly Pulitzer’s Sunshine Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This is not a drill! We repeat, this is not a drill! Lilly Pulitzer is having an ever-so-rare sale, and you won’t want to miss out. For two days only (January 5-6), the colorful fashion site has over 700 stunning products marked down up to 70% off in its Sunshine Sale.

This online-only event is an exclusive opportunity. There’s even free shipping on orders $25 or more. Time is already running out, so let’s get to it. See our five favorite finds in the sale below, and remember to claim your favorites ASAP.

Verna Sweater

This is the type of knit that can instantly put a smile on your face. The bobble details, the puff lantern sleeves, the pink and purple metallic stripe trims — this is like a work of art. It’s so warm and cozy too, featuring a kiss of wool to complete its brilliance.

Was $168 On Sale: $59 You Save 65% See it!

Get the Verna Sweater (originally $168) for just $59 at Lilly Pulitzer for a limited time.

Lucee Dress

Whether there’s a tropical vacation in your near future or you simply want to add a splash of color to this winter, this is the time to order this blooming botanical dress. It’s flowy yet impeccably designed, featuring details like a drop ruffle hem and a notch neckline. The drapey, wrinkle-resistant fabric is a fabulous bonus.

Was $198 On Sale: $59 You Save 70% See it!

Get the Lucee Dress (originally $198) for just $54 at Lilly Pulitzer for a limited time.

Brialyn One-Shoulder Jumpsuit

If you have an elevated event on your schedule, such as a wedding or a fancy Valentine’s Day date, this jumpsuit belongs in your shopping tote. It’s sleek and sophisticated with a subtle pineapple print adding luxe texture. This piece is topped off with a single puff sleeve for renowned elegance.

Was $248 On Sale: $94 You Save 62% See it!

Get the Brialyn One-Shoulder Jumpsuit (originally $248) for just $94 at Lilly Pulitzer for a limited time.

Everett Sherpa Hoodie

It’s not often that you’d see a soft sherpa hoodie and call it chic, but this is an exception. This comfy find manages to stand out thanks to its gold-tone logo hardware, welt pockets and slightly cropped length. Such a fantastic find whether you’re heading out on the town or cuddling up on the couch.

Was $148 On Sale: $59 You Save 60% See it!

Get the Everett Sherpa Hoodie (originally $148) for just $59 at Lilly Pulitzer for a limited time.

Doria Jacket

Quilted puffers are usually as casual as can be, but this Doria jacket said, “Think again.” The metallic gold fabric is eye-catching and beautifully complemented by the ruffle reaching from the top of the collar all the way down the placket. This coat is bound to keep you warm too, as it’s filled with responsibly-sourced down from Downlite®.

Was $298 On Sale: $99 You Save 67% See it!

Get the Doria Jacket (originally $298) for just $99 at Lilly Pulitzer for a limited time.



Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Sunshine Sale here and explore more at Lilly Pulitzer here.

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below:

