Shoppers Say These Pillow Slides Feel Like Marshmallows

When it comes to fashion trends, it doesn’t get much better than pillow slides. We love a pretty heel, a corset top and a knotted headband, but when it comes to combining both style and comfort, the pillow slide undeniably does it best. We know we like to wear them all year long at home, but the time has finally come to start rocking them outside again too!

Yes, you’ve finally reached sandal season! We made it! So let’s crush it from the very beginning, shall we? We don’t want you to have to go another warm day without a pair of these Litfun pillow slides on your feet!

Get the Litfun Platform Pillow Sandal Slides starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

These pillow slides have a 1.7-inch sole, but don’t think that means they’re heavy like other platform shoes. They’re so lightweight, they probably weigh even less than most completely flat shoes you’ve worn! They’re just 0.3 pounds. They’re feather-light with all of the softness and bounciness of a marshmallow. Shoppers even say they’re the most comfortable shoes they’ve tried since they initially discovered Crocs nearly 15 years ago!

You know how you can buy pillows of different shapes to properly support your head and neck? The same kind of thing goes for pillow slides. These aren’t just a block of foam. They’re carved and shaped to support your feet, offering arch support, toe support and a deep heel cup for all-day comfort!

These shoes are safe to wear around water, not only because they won’t get ruined but also because they have textured soles that grip the ground so you don’t slip. They’re super easy to clean too!

You can grab these slides in six colors right now. Go classic with black, white or khaki, or try the navy or one of the two shades of green. Can’t decide between two colors? You could always grab both. Another amazing thing about pillow slides is they’re often super affordable, and this is one of those cases!

