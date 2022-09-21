Liverpool and Caitlin Covington Teamed Up for the Ultimate Fall Capsule

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Ready for the fall shopping opportunity you’ve been waiting for since 2022 began? It’s time! Liverpool Los Angeles has done it again, teaming up with Southern Curls & Pearls blogger and viral meme sensation, Caitlin Covington, for an autumnal capsule that makes shopping for the season so easy.

Having shopped Liverpool’s other amazing influencer collaborations in the past, we knew to expect the best from Covington, who curated the capsule by picking out her personal favorite pieces from the brand’s Fall 22 Collection. Want to see her modeling her faves — and make them yours? Grab your pumpkin spice lattes and plaid scarves, because we’re doing this, people! See and shop some select picks from the capsule below!

This Boyfriend Blazer

If you’ve been Shopping With Us for a while now, you know we’re going to hop on the first chance we have to buy a new blazer — especially in a timeless camel color like this. We love the mixing of aesthetics with the boyfriend silhouette and the princess darts!

See it!

Get the Boyfriend Blazer With Princess Darts for just $119 at Liverpool Los Angeles!

This Mock-Neck Tank

One rule of thumb we live by when it comes to fall fashion is that if an outfit seems to be missing something — add a higher neckline! Mock-neck tops like this are simply going to elevate any look, especially with the large rib knit and classic color selections!

See it!

Get the Mock Neck Long Sleeve Knit Top for just $68 at Liverpool Los Angeles!

This Hybrid Jacket

This is the perfect piece to wear when the weather isn’t quite warm enough for denim jackets but isn’t quite cold enough for heavy coats. It’s an edgy mix between a cutoff denim vest and a cozy hoodie — and it’s undeniably cool!

See it!

Get the Hybrid French Terry Trucker Jacket for just $129 at Liverpool Los Angeles!

This Longline Cardigan

Can’t decide between light grey or dark grey? Opt for both instead with this comfy-chic cardigan. This will quickly become a go-to layer for you, whether you’re wearing a pretty dress underneath or jeans and a tee. Of course, it also earns extra points for having pockets!

See it!

Get the Open Front Long Line Cardigan Sweater for just $129 at Liverpool Los Angeles!

This Classic White Shirt

When you have a high-quality, perfectly tailored white shirt in your closet, you’ll never truly be left with “nothing to wear.” Pair this crisp, high-low beauty with jeans, a skirt — just about anything in your wardrobe. Don’t forget to accessorize as well!

See it!

Get the Oversized Classic Button Down for just $68 at Liverpool Los Angeles!

Looking for more? Explore the rest of the Liverpool x Caitlin Covington capsule here!

Not done shopping? Find more of our favorite products below:

