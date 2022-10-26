Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession: We can’t imagine how grueling a pop star’s schedule is while on tour, but Lizzo has been making it look too easy! She’s on the road in the midst of her Special world tour, performing night after night — and we would guess she doesn’t have too much downtime.

But she did give fans a peek into how she decompresses after a performance on TikTok, and we had to find out how she pampers herself to recharge! One of her skincare steps included a calming face mask that’s ideal for sensitive skin types, which may be the perfect addition to our own routine. When we looked it up, it appears to be on sale at Amazon — which made Us want to try it that much more!

Get the First Aid Beauty FAB Pharma Arnica Relief & Rescue Mask (originally $32) on sale for $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2022, but are subject to change.



Combining stage makeup with a two-hour performance can leave the skin in rough shape, and Lizzo actually shared she’s been experiencing breakouts while on tour. So to mitigate that stress, one of her go-to masks is the Arnica Relief & Rescue Mask from First Aid Beauty!

This powerful product is packed with ingredients designed to calm the skin down, soothe and hydrate. After cleansing her skin, Lizzo lathers the mask on and lets it work its magic. You want to leave it on for at least 15 minutes to let the good-for-your-skin ingredients fully absorb, and then rub in any remaining product. No need to wash it off!

We can already envision how luxurious and silky-soft our skin will feel after using this mask, and shoppers can confirm it works like magic! If you deal with sensitivity or redness, it’s especially beneficial for your skin type. This mask is one of the more under-the-radar products we’ve come across, but thanks to Lizzo, we’re confident it’s going to skyrocket in popularity. If you want to try it out for yourself, jump on this discounted price that we found while you still can!

